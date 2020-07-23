中英對照讀新聞》Lebanese help each other as economic crisis crushes lives 經濟危機壓垮民生 黎巴嫩人對彼此伸出援手

黎巴嫩志工正在分類各界捐贈的衣服。（美聯社資料照）

2020-07-23 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Panic set in on a WhatsApp group used to organize Lebanese protests when one member said he intended to kill himself because he can’t provide for his kids.

在黎巴嫩一個號召示威的WhatsApp群組裡，一名成員說無力養育孩子，打算一死百了，引起一陣驚慌。

Not long ago, the suicide of a father of two had stunned the public and raised alarm over how dire Lebanon’s economic conditions have become. So Mohamed Shkeir, one of members in the group, sprang into action.

不久前，社會大眾才因為一名撫養2名小孩的父親自殺而震驚不已，也警覺到黎巴嫩經濟已如此糟糕。因此，上述群組的成員之一穆罕默德．謝凱爾立刻採取行動。

The 23-year-old architect student along with friends launched a campaign appealing for donations. They posted an ad on social media and, to show transparency, created a spreadsheet to track the money.

這名23歲的建築系學生和朋友發起募集物資計畫。他們在社群媒體刊登廣告，並創建追蹤金流的試算表，以示過程透明。

Over recent years Lebanon’s economy worsened, layoffs are increasing, salary cuts are the norm. With the political class failing to find a way out, Lebanese are resorting to what they’ve done in previous wars and crises： they rely on each other, not the state.（AP）

黎巴嫩經濟近年每況愈下，被解僱者增加，減薪成為常態。由於政界無法找出解方，黎人開始尋求以前戰爭或危機時採取的方法：依靠彼此，而非國家。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

dire：形容詞，糟透的。例句：His latest music album was dire.（他的最新專輯糟透了！）

spring into action：慣用片語，立刻行動。例句：A security guard has to spring into action in an emergency.（保全必須在緊急情況下立刻行動。）

layoff：名詞，解僱。例句：The economic recession has led to massive layoffs.（經濟衰退導致大規模裁員。）

