中英對照讀新聞》’Mini Stonehenges’： Hong Kong protesters take on police, one brick at a time「迷你石陣」：香港示威者以一塊塊磚頭對付警方

香港「反送中」示威者在香港浸會大學外馬路上堆磚陣封路。（美聯社檔案照）

2019-11-27 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Hong Kong protesters have alighted on a new way to counter the police, as the five-month old anti-government resistance grinds on and their tactics evolve further.

持續5個月的香港反政府抗爭運動持續僵持，示威者的招數再進化，想到新方法對抗警方。

The latest strategy being deployed across the city involves protesters stacking bricks that resemble mini-temples across thoroughfares to function as roadblocks.

這項被用於全港各地的最新招數是，示威者以一塊塊磚頭在大馬路上疊出類似迷你神殿的形狀，當做路障。

Locally dubbed "brick battlegrounds" or "mini-Stonehenges", they have been hailed by many supporters as creative installations to deter the advance of riot police.

許多示威者稱讚，這些被當地人稱為「磚陣」或「迷你石陣」的路障，是阻止鎮暴警察推進的創意設置。

The tactic has successfully forced traffic to grind to a halt and bus routes to divert. "Perhaps one day we will be able to call those our Arcs of Triumph," said a post on the Reddit website.

這招已成功迫使交通停擺、公車改道。「或許有一天，我們能稱這些（磚陣）是我們的凱旋門」，一則在網路論壇Reddit上的留言說。

新聞辭典

take on someone：片語，對付或與某人競爭。例句：We will take on our biggest political rivals in the 2020 election.（我們將在2020年選舉中與最大政治對手競爭。）

alight on/upon something （someone）：片語，突然想到或者注意到某事（人）。例句：They have alighted on some news ideas to solve the problem.（他們想到一些新點子解決這個問題。）

grind on：片語，某事拖了一段長時間（通常令人感到不愉快）。例句：The anti-government protest has been grinding on for months.（這場反政府示威已持續數月之久。）

