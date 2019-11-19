為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Eating junk food as a teenager causes permanent damage to sperm 青少年吃垃圾食物會對精子造成永久傷害

智利首都聖地牙哥街頭的零食攤販。（歐新社檔案照）

智利首都聖地牙哥街頭的零食攤販。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-11-20 05:30:00

◎陳成良

Teenage males following a junk food diet are causing irreversible damage to their sperm, a study has found.

一項研究發現，青少年時期的男性吃垃圾食品，將對精子造成不可逆轉的傷害。

Eating foods such as pizza, sugary drinks, chips and burgers can result in significantly low sperm counts compared to following a healthier diet.

相較於吃較健康的飲食，攝取披薩、含糖飲料、薯片和漢堡等食品，將導致精子數量嚴重偏低。

The research, led by Harvard University, looked at nearly 3,000 men who had a compulsory medical exam before entering the Danish army for national service.

哈佛大學主持的這項研究，調查近3000名在丹麥服國民兵役前參加強制體檢的男性。

The average age among those tested was 19.

接受體檢的男性平均年齡為19歲。

Researchers from the US and Denmark found those men following a so-called ’Western diet’ of these high-fat and processed foods had the lowest average sperm count.

美國和丹麥研究人員發現，那些吃高脂肪和加工食品等所謂「西方飲食」的男性，精子平均數量最低。

On average, they had 25.6 million fewer sperm per ejaculation compared to those eating the healthiest diets.

平均而言，這些男性每次射精的精子數量，比飲食最健康的男性少2560萬。

While previous studies have focused on older men trying to conceive, this research shows some men have "clinically low" sperm counts despite being at their peak reproductive age.

此前的研究側重在想要孕育下一代的年長男性，但這項研究表明，儘管處於最佳生育年齡，一些男性的精子數量「臨床結果很低」。

新聞辭典

irreversible：形容詞，不能逆轉的、無法挽回的。例句：Aging, like death, is an irreversible process.（衰老像死亡一樣，是一個不可逆轉的過程。）

compulsory：形容詞，必須做的、義務的。例句︰Attendance at these lectures is not compulsory.（這些課程是不一定要到場的。）

conceive：動詞，懷孕、受孕。例句：Rebecca could not conceive after a series of cancer therapy.（在接受一連串癌症治療後，蕾貝卡已無法懷孕。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

網友回應

國際今日熱門

2020總統立委選舉

LTN集點大放送

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播