《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea progresses to next round after Australia beats Canada／澳洲擊敗加拿大 讓南韓挺進下一輪

南韓球員8日以7比0完封勝古巴後，在場中相互道賀。（法新社）

2019-11-10 05:30:00

◎茅毅

South Korea advanced to the second stage of the ongoing Olympic baseball qualifying tournament Friday, even before playing its final group game.

南韓週五晉級進行中的（2020年東京）奧運棒球項目資格賽的第2階段，甚至在南韓隊打它的最後一場小組預賽前。

Australia defeated Canada 3-1 in the teams’ final Group C game of the Premier12 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, with cleanup Logan Wade delivering a tie-breaking, two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth.

澳洲在其C組於首爾「高尺天空巨蛋」舉行的「世界12強」最後一場小組預賽，以3比1擊敗加拿大。第4棒打者羅根．韋德在8局下擊出突破僵局、帶有2分打點的3壘安打。

From three groups of four teams, the top two nations will advance to the Super Round, which starts next week in Japan. The Premier12 is also the Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas and Asia/Oceania.

世界12強的預賽共分3組、每組4隊，每組前2名的國家將晉級下週在日本開打的「超級循環賽」。對美洲與亞洲／大洋洲國家來說，世界12強也是它們取得東奧棒球項目參賽資格的比賽。

新聞辭典

cleanup：名詞，棒球的第4棒打者、大掃除。Our cleanup batter hit a homerun.（我們的第4棒打者轟出1發全壘打。）

tie-breaking：形容詞，突破僵局（賽制）的。It is a tie-breaking option available.（這是一個可用的突破僵局選項。）

Oceania：名詞，大洋洲。Oceania consists of the islands of the Pacific Ocean and the seas around them.（大洋洲由太平洋島嶼及其周圍海域組成。）

