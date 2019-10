威尼斯市政府7月19日提供之照片,兩名觀光客在里阿爾托橋階梯上準備沖咖啡。(法新社檔案照)

2019-10-30 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Two German tourists were fined for making themselves a coffee on the steps of the famous Rialto bridge in Venice and asked to leave the city, the municipal authorities said.

(威尼斯)市政當局表示,2名德國觀光客在當地著名的里阿爾托橋階梯上,給自己沖了杯咖啡,因此被罰款、勒令離開該市。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The two backpackers from Berlin, aged 32 and 35, had made themselves comfortable at the foot of the world-famous landmark and got out their portable coffee-making equipment when they were spotted by a passer-by and reported to the police, the city authorities said in a statement.

市政府在聲明中說,這兩名來自柏林、年齡分別為32歲和35歲的背包客,在這個世界知名景點下休息,拿出他們的攜帶式沖咖啡器具時,被一名路人發現並報警。

Using a newly-passed law, police officers fined them 950 euros for unseemly behaviour and asked them to leave Venice.

警方引用一條新通過的法律,以不合宜行為為由,對他們開罰950歐元,並勒令離開威尼斯。

The new law sets out rules for decency, cleanliness and safety in the lagoon city, which is invaded every year by around 30 million visitors and is increasingly feeling the detrimental effects of mass tourism. (AFP)

這項新法訂出規範以利維持這個潟湖城市禮儀、乾淨和安全;這座城市每年被大約3000萬名遊客入侵,愈加感到大量觀光客帶來的負面影響。

(法新社)

新聞辭典

slap with:動詞,開出罰單或施以訴訟等。例句:The police officer just slapped me with a speeding ticket.(警察剛剛開了我一張超速罰單。)

unseemly:形容詞,不適宜的、不得體的。例句:It is generally considered unseemly to be naked in public spaces.(一般認為在公共場所不宜裸體。)

decency:名詞,正直、正派,得體、合宜。例句:You should have the decency to admit the mistakes you’ve made.(你應該要承認自己犯的錯誤。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法