中英對照讀新聞》Trash for tickets on Indonesia’s ’plastic bus’ 印尼「塑膠公車」用垃圾當車票

2019-10-17

◎孫宇青

Dozens of people clutching bags full of plastic bottles and disposable cups queue at a busy bus terminal in the Indonesian city of Surabaya － where passengers can swap trash for travel tickets.

在印尼泗水市一處繁忙的公車總站，數十名乘客手上抓著裝滿塑膠瓶和拋棄式杯子的袋子排隊，因為可以將垃圾換成車票使用。

The nation is the world’s second-biggest marine polluter behind China and has pledged to reduce plastic waste in its waters some 70 percent by 2025.

印尼是僅次於中國的全球第2大海洋污染國，因此已承諾在2025年前，將其海域的塑膠廢棄物減少約70％。

The Surabaya scheme has been a hit in the city of 2.9 million, with nearly 16,000 passengers trading trash for free travel each week, according to authorities.

當局表示，人口290萬的泗水市採取的作法大受歡迎，每週有近1萬6000名乘客用垃圾換取免費搭乘公車。

An hour-long bus ride costs three large bottles, five medium bottles or 10 plastic cups. But they must be cleaned and cannot be squashed.

搭公車1小時須付3個大瓶罐、5個中瓶罐或10個塑膠杯子；這些瓶罐都必須清洗乾淨，而且不能被壓扁。

Franki Yuanus, a Surabaya transport official, says the program aims not only to cut waste but also to tackle traffic congestion by encouraging people to switch to public transit.（AFP）

泗水市交通官員富蘭奇．于安努斯（譯音）說，該計畫不僅希望減少廢棄物，也盼藉由鼓勵人們改搭大眾交通工具，解決交通壅塞問題。（法新社）

新聞辭典

disposable：形容詞，用完即丟的；一次性使用的。例句：Disposable bags are no longer provided by the shops.（商家不再提供一次性塑膠袋。）

swap：動詞或名詞，交換。例句：A guy swapped seats with me in order to sit beside his girlfriend.（一名男子為了和女朋友坐在一起，而與我換座位。）

squash：動詞，壓扁；壓碎。例句：I accidentally sat on the cake and squashed it.（我不小心把蛋糕坐扁了。）

