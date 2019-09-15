《中英對照讀新聞》Tension mounts between prosecution and Justice Ministry／韓檢察體系與法務部間的緊張升高

2019-09-15

◎茅毅

Tension is mounting between the prosecution and Justice Ministry, with Justice Minister Cho Kuk pushing for an overhaul of the powerful law enforcement agency and prosecutors accelerating a probe into corruption allegations involving his family.

檢察體系與法務部間的緊張正在升高，南韓法務部長曹國推動整頓此一大權在握的執法機構，檢察官也加速偵辦涉及他家人的貪污指控。

Controversy surfaced Wednesday after Justice Ministry’s senior officials were reported to have suggested high-ranking officials from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office set up an investigation team excluding Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl.

在據傳法務部的高層官員曾建議大檢察廳（相當於最高檢察署）的高階官員設立一個排除檢察總長尹錫悅的調查小組後，雙方的爭論於週三浮現。

The first order Cho gave as new justice minister was to form a team to support the reform of the prosecution. He appointed a person with no work experience in the prosecution to head the team. The Moon administration has pushed to hand over more investigative powers to police and establish an independent body tasked with probing corruption allegations involving high-ranking government officials as part of the reform.

曹國以法務部長身分做出的第一項指示，就是組成一個支持檢察體系改革的團隊。他任命一名沒有檢察工作經驗的人士執掌該團隊。文在寅政府已推動將更多的調查權交給警方，並成立一個負責調查涉及政府高官貪污指控的獨立機構，作為其改革的一環。

新聞辭典

mount：動詞，上升（漲）、增長、登（爬、騎）上、安裝。Prices are mounting.（物價上漲中。）

overhaul：名詞、動詞，大修、徹底檢修（檢查）、改造（進）。The government has overhauled healthcare system.（政府已對健保制度進行大改革。）

be tasked with：片語，被派給（分配、賦予）…任務。We’ve been tasked with setting up camps for refugees.（我們接到了設立難民營的任務。）

