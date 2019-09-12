《中英對照讀新聞》Serbian prisoners and dogs give each other a new lease on life 塞爾維亞囚犯和狗狗讓彼此重生

2019-09-12

◎孫宇青

A 49-year-old inmate Dusan and a shaggy mutt Cupko both lost their way in life before finding themselves behind bars in Serbia’s largest prison. They are hoping to leave together thanks to a social reintegration scheme.

49歲受刑人杜桑和長毛雜種狗庫柯，在塞爾維亞最大的監獄相遇前，都失去生命方向。拜一項「重返社會」計畫所賜，現在他們可望一起離開監獄。

The program is a novel approach to incarceration in Sremska Mitrovica, where inmates spend two hours a day teaching the dogs basic commands.

這項計畫在斯雷姆斯卡－米特羅維察市展開新穎的監禁方式，讓受刑人每天花2小時教導流浪狗基本指令。

Working daily with Cupko touched something "primordial" in him, said Dusan, ruffling the black fur of the happily yelping dog. "It has been the most beautiful dream to be with the dogs."

杜桑一邊梳著開心到吠叫的庫柯的黑色毛髮一邊說道，每天教導庫柯觸動他的某些「初心」，「跟這些狗狗相處是最美麗的夢。」

Since the initiative was started two years ago, some 80 inmates have passed through 10-week training. The goal is to get the dogs ready for adoption by the public, but also to reduce reoffending rates by preparing convicts for employment in places like animal shelters or zoos.（AFP）

這項計畫2年前啟動以來，已有約80名受刑人通過為期10週的訓練。計畫目標是讓流浪狗能被大眾認養，並讓受刑人做好在動物收容中心或動物園等地工作的準備，進而減少其再犯率。

（法新社）

新聞辭典

a new lease on life：片語，活得更精彩。例句：Recovering from operation, he has been given a new lease on life.（從手術復原後，他活得更有元氣。）

shaggy：形容詞，（毛髮）粗長而蓬亂的。例句：The shaggy dog quickly endeared himself to everyone.（這隻毛髮又濃又長的狗狗，迅速獲得眾人喜愛。）

yelp：動詞，（狗）吠叫；（因痛）叫喊。例句：She yelped as if being punched in the face.（她像是臉上挨揍般叫出來。）

