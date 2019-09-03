中英對照讀新聞》Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $5M to Fight Amazon Fires 李奧納多．狄卡皮歐捐贈5百萬美元，以救亞馬遜大火

2019-09-03

◎陳正健

Earth Alliance, an environmental group co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, has announced that it will donate $5m to help combat the fires currently ravaging the Amazon rainforest.

李奧納多．狄卡皮歐共同創立的環保團體「地球聯盟」，宣布將捐贈500萬美元，協助對抗現正蹂躪亞馬遜雨林的大火。

DiCaprio wrote on Instagram, "The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon—a staggering 84 percent increase over the same period last year."

狄卡皮歐在Instagram貼文中寫道：「巴西亞馬遜—100萬原住民及300萬物種的家園—已連續逾2週遭大火肆虐。在巴西亞馬遜已發生7萬4000起火災—比去年同期出現84%的驚人增長。」

Many of the fires are believed to have been set by farmers and ranchers, with the tacit approval of Brazil’s anti-environmentalist president, Jair Bolsonaro.

許多火災據信是農民及牧場工人所造成，獲得反對環境保護的巴西總統雅伊爾．波索納羅默許。

If the fires are not contained the consequences could be dire, experts warn, not only for the people who call the rainforest home, but for the entire planet.

專家警告，如果這些火災未受控制，不僅對以該雨林為家的人們，對整個星球的後果，都可能非常嚴重。

新聞辭典

ravage：動詞，蹂躪，破壞。例句：The area has been ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.（該地區遭到颶風「卡翠娜」蹂躪。）

tacit approval：名詞片語，默許。例句：Trump’s administration has given tacit approval for the sale.（川普政府已默許這項交易。）

dire：形容詞，危急的，極端的，非常嚴峻的。例句：There would be dire consequences for the rest of the world.（這對世界其他地方會有極端後果。）

