中英對照讀新聞》Social media use ’disrupting teen sleep and exercise’ 社交媒體使用「干擾青少年睡眠與運動」

2019-08-20

◎陳正健

Using social media isn’t directly harming teenagers - but it can reduce the time they spend on healthy activities, such as sleeping and exercising, a study suggests.

一項新的研究指出，使用社交媒體不會直接傷害青少年，但可能減少他們花在健康活動的時間，例如睡眠及運動。

Scientists conducted multiple interviews with almost 10,000 teenagers in England between the ages of 13 and 16. The teens reported the frequency they used social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

科學家對近1萬名英格蘭青少年進行多次訪談，他們的年齡介於13歲至16歲間。這些青少年報告他們使用社交媒體網站的頻率，包括臉書、Instagram、WhatsApp及推特。

The researchers found that with both boys and girls very frequent social media use was associated with greater psychological distress, but the stress impacted girls more. Girls were also more likely to say they were less happy and more anxious.

研究人員發現，男孩及女孩非常頻繁地使用社交媒體，與更多的心理困擾有關，但壓力對女孩的影響更甚。女孩更可能表示，她們比較不開心，而且更焦慮。

Very frequent use of social media may compromise teen girls’ mental health by increasing the risk of cyberbullying and reducing sleep and physical exercise, the researchers said.

研究人員指出，非常頻繁地使用社交媒體，可能增加網路霸凌風險，減少睡眠及體育鍛鍊，傷害青少女的心理健康。

新聞辭典

psychological distress：名詞片語，心理困擾。例句：Traumatic experiences are causes of psychological distress.（創傷經驗是心理困擾之因。）

compromise：動詞，傷害，損及。例句：You will compromise your reputation if you associate with these people.（若你跟這些人扯上關係，你將損及自身名譽。）

cyberbullying：名詞，網路霸凌。例句：Cyberbullying often has a significant effect on a child’s behavior.（網路霸凌通常對孩子的行為有重大影響）

