中英對照讀新聞》Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy 醫生從印度男孩體內取出526顆牙

2019-08-10

◎周虹汶

Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside a seven-year-old boy’s mouth, the medical team in the southern city of Chennai said on Friday.

印度南部清奈市的醫療團隊週五說，印度醫師在一名7歲男孩的口腔內移除了一個擁有破紀錄526顆牙齒的腫瘤。

The 200 gram growth was lodged in the boy’s lower right jaw, said Senthilnathan P., a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, where the operation was performed.

服務於執行這場手術的薩維沙牙科學院與醫院，勝提納丹醫師說，這顆200公克腫瘤深埋於男孩的右下顎。

"He had come to us complaining about a swelling in his jaw," Senthilnathan told Reuters, saying the boy had a history of swelling since he was three.

勝提納丹告訴路透，「他來找我們，抱怨他下巴裡的一個腫塊」，並說男孩的腫脹史從3歲開始。

"It was a benign tumor, which we removed and found that it was embedded with hundreds of unerupted teeth," he added of the operation last month, saying Indian doctors believed the number of teeth was a global medical record.

「那是一個良性腫瘤，我們把它移除，並發現它嵌有數百顆未萌牙」，他為上月那場手術補充說道，印度醫師們相信這個牙齒數已創全球醫療紀錄。

A tumor with unerupted teeth is typically a genetic condition that can also be in some cases caused by external factors such as trauma to a tooth, the doctor said. "The boy recovered very well and got discharged in three days," he added. (Reuters)

他說，擁有未萌牙的腫瘤通常是基因疾病，但在某些案例也可能是外部因素導致，例如牙齒受創。他補充指出，「男孩復元良好，3天後就出院了。」（路透）

新聞辭典

lodge：動詞，指存放、容納、暫住、寄存、提出申訴；名詞，指北美印地安人的帳篷、森林的看守小屋、學校等場所的傳達室。例句：He is going to lodge an appeal against the sentence.（他將就此判決提出上訴。）

swell：動詞，指腫脹、音樂聲變大；名詞，指緩慢的波濤起伏、音量增大；形容詞，指極好的；副詞，指極好地。例句：Everything’s going swell.（一切都會很順利。）

benign：形容詞，指仁慈的、親切的、良性的、有益健康的、吉利的。例句：Critics of the book take a less benign view.（這本書的批評者就沒這麼溫和了。）

