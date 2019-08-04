《中英對照讀新聞》South Korea’s coffee market to reach W6.8tr－韓咖啡市場達6.8兆韓元

2019-08-04

◎茅毅

The size of the South Korean coffee market will reach 6.8 trillion won by the end of this year, according to a report released by the Hyundai Research Institute.

根據「現代經濟研究院」一份報告，今年底前，南韓咖啡市場的規模將達6.8兆韓元。

Koreans, aged over 20, drank a total of 353 cups of coffee per person on average last year, the report said. The average per capita coffee consumption in the world was 132 cups in the same year, which is one-third of domestic consumption.

該報告指稱，20歲以上的南韓人，去年每人平均總計喝了353杯咖啡。同年全球人均咖啡消費量則為132杯，乃（南韓）國內消費量的3分之1。

Shinhan Card said Thursday it has started running "Shinhan Face Pay," a facial recognition-based payment system. Its employees are able to make payments with the system at the cafeteria, coffee shop and CU convenience store inside the company’s headquarters building.

「新韓信用卡」週四表示，該公司已開辦「新韓人臉支付」（服務），這是一種以臉部辨識為基礎的支付系統。其員工能在該公司總部大樓內的自助餐廳、咖啡廳和「CU」（南韓便利商店品牌）便利商店，藉由該系統進行付款。

《新聞辭典》

recognition：名詞，識別、認出（識）、承認、認可。例句：When he returned to his home town, he found it had changed beyond all recognition.（當他回到家鄉時，發現一切已面目全非。）

make payment：片語，支付、付款。例句：We will make payment by instalments.（我們將分期付款。）

per capita：形容詞、副詞，人均的（地）、按人計算的（地）。例句：The per capita income in that country is very low.（那國的每人平均收入很低。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法