《中英對照讀新聞》Study shows fast walkers live longer 研究顯示，走路快的人活得較久

2019-07-30

◎陳正健

Fast walkers may live longer than dawdlers - regardless of their weight, a new study suggests.

一項新研究指出，走路快的人可能比慢吞吞的人活得更久，不論體重多少皆然。

Researchers at Leicester University analyzed data on 474,919 people with an average age of 52 in the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2016. The average life expectancy in the UK is 79 for men and nearly 82 for women.

萊斯特大學研究人員分析2006至2016年間「英國生物樣本庫」的47萬4919人資料，平均年齡52歲。在英國，男性平均壽命為79歲，女性則是近82歲。

They found women who walked briskly had a life expectancy of 86.7 to 87.8 years old, and men who kept up the pace had a life expectancy of 85.2 to 86.8. Conversely, participants with slower walking paces had shorter life expectancies.

他們發現，走路迅速的女性，平均壽命是86.7至87.8歲；步伐節奏快速的男性，平均壽命則是85.2至86.8歲。反之，走路步調較慢的受試者平均壽命較短。

It is believed those who stroll quicker exercise more, implying they are fitter. This protects them against high blood pressure, obesity and inactivity.

據信，這些走路更快速的人，從事更多運動，意味著他們更為結實。這保護他們對抗高血壓、肥胖及活動不足。

新聞辭典

dawdler：名詞，慢吞吞的人，遊手好閒的人。例句：Don’t be a dawdler! Just get on with it.（別做個遊手好閒的人！開始工作就對了。）

briskly：副詞，迅速地，輕快地。例句：John walked briskly into the building.（約翰輕快地走進建築物裡。）

stroll：動詞，散步，蹓躂。例句：We will stroll along the beach after dinner.（我們將在晚餐後沿著海灘散步。）

