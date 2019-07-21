中英對照讀新聞》Gov’t, parties to form agency on fighting trade war 韓政府、政黨共組機構對抗貿易戰

2019-07-21

◎茅毅

President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the country’s political parties called on Japan, Thursday, to immediately cancel its export restrictions targeting Korean firms ahead of possible additional trade-related sanctions threatened by Tokyo in the coming weeks.

在東京揚言可能於接下來幾週追加貿易相關的制裁前夕，（南韓）總統文在寅和該國（主要）政黨的黨魁，週四要求日本立即取消鎖定南韓公司的出口限制。

They also agreed to establish a pan-national agency consisting of officials from government and the parties to strengthen cooperation in responding to the looming trade war with Japan. The meeting was the first time Moon had sat down with all party leaders since March 2018.

他們也同意設立一個泛國民的機構，由政府官員及各政黨人員組成，在因應與日本迫在眉睫的貿易戰上加強合作。這場會談乃文在寅自2018年3月以來，首次和各政黨領袖坐下來協商。

Moon also requested the parties’ cooperation in swiftly processing an extra budget bill to support companies that are expected to be affected by the restrictions. The LKP’s Hwang called on Moon to reprimand his diplomatic team for their lack of preparedness for the trade war, which could have been predicted months ago.

文在寅亦請求這些政黨通力合作，儘快處理一項追加預算案。該預算案旨在支援預計將遭日本出口禁令影響的韓商。對於這場原本可以在幾個月前就被預料到的貿易戰，（最大在野黨）「自由韓國黨」黨魁黃教安要求文在寅懲處其缺乏準備的外交團隊。

新聞辭典

looming：形容詞，逼（迫）近的。例句：The war is looming.（戰爭迫在眉睫。）

reprimand：動詞，訓斥、譴責、懲處。例句：He was reprimanded by his teacher for swearing.（他因為講髒話而被老師訓斥。）

preparedness：名詞，準備（狀態）。例句：The army is in a state of preparedness for war.（軍隊已進入備戰狀態。）

