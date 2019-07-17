《中英對照讀新聞》Stray dog follows climbing expedition to become first to reach Himalayan summit 流浪狗跟隨登山探險隊，成為攻上喜瑪拉雅頂峰第一犬

2019-07-17

◎ 魏國金

A stray dog called Mera is believed to have become the first of her species to ascend a 7,000 metre high mountain.

一隻名叫「梅樂」的流浪狗，據信成為登上7000公尺高山第一犬。

After befriending climbers on a mountaineering expedition in Nepal, the creature joined them as they made their way up Baruntse, a peak in the Himalayas just south of Mount Everest.

在尼泊爾與一支登山探險隊的登山客結為友伴後，這隻狗在他們攀登巴魯特斯峰途中加入，這座喜瑪拉雅山脈的高峰位於聖母峰南側。

Mera, who appears to be a cross between a Tibetan mastiff and a Himalayan sheepdog, joined the team as they were descending from the summit of the Mera Peak nearby. The 45-pound animal crossed a glacier and made a beeline past other climbers for the group’s leader Don Wargowsky, he told Outside magazine.

看來像是藏獒與喜瑪拉雅牧羊犬混種的梅樂，在他們正從鄰近的梅樂峰峰頂走下時加入該團隊。這隻45磅重的動物越過一座冰河，經過其他登山者，奔往隊長唐恩．沃高斯基，他告訴「戶外」雜誌說。

For the next three weeks he shared his tent with the dog, giving it a sleeping pad and a jacket to use as a bed. At one point the dog was unable to follow the climbers and spent two nights alone on a glacier as high winds raged.

接下來3週，他將他的帳篷與這隻狗共享，他給牠一塊睡墊和一件夾克當作床。有一度，這隻狗未能跟上這群登山客，而在強風怒號下獨自在冰河上度過兩個暗夜。

Wargowsky was convinced she would be unable to survive, but two sherpas encouraged her to cross the difficult section. Eventually she was able to follow the climbers and continue her ascent.

沃高斯基確信牠應該無法存活，但兩名雪巴人鼓勵牠穿越艱難路段。最終牠跟上這群登山客，繼續攻頂之途。

新聞辭典

make one’s way：片語，前往、前進。例句：They made their way into the woods.（他們走進樹林。）

make a beeline for：片語，直奔過去。例句：She made a beeline for her car.（她直奔她的車而去。）

at one point：片語，在某個時刻、一度。例句：At one point my computer stopped working.（我的電腦一度停止運作。）

