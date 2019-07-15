中英對照讀新聞》Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Reusable Metal Straw 婦人在遭到可重複使用的金屬吸管刺穿後逝世

2019-07-15

A woman in England died after falling onto a reusable metal straw, which pierced her head, and the tragic accident has renewed debate over bans on plastic straws.

一名英國婦人摔倒在一根可重複使用的金屬吸管上之後，因頭部遭到吸管刺穿而亡，這起悲慘的意外事故，再次引發有關禁用塑膠吸管的辯論。

The woman, 60-year-old Elena Struthers-Gardner, was carrying a glass with a 10-inch-long stainless-steel straw when she fell and the straw impaled her eye, causing fatal brain injuries. Struthers-Gardner had scoliosis, which made her prone to falls.

該名60歲的婦人伊蓮娜．斯特拉瑟斯—賈德納跌倒時，手上拿著一個插著一根10英寸長不鏽鋼吸管的玻璃杯，這根吸管刺穿了她的眼睛，造成致命的腦損傷。斯特拉瑟斯—賈德納患有容易導致跌倒的脊柱側彎。

Several U.S. cities and states have already banned plastic straws to reduce the plastic entering the environment, and a similar ban is set to take effect in England in April 2020.

美國已有許多城市和州禁用塑膠吸管，以減少環境中的塑料，類似禁令也預定2020年4月在英國生效。

But the bans have sparked concern among people with disabilities and their advocates, who say the bans make straws unavailable for those with disabilities who rely on straws to drink. In addition, the rigidity of reusable metal straws may pose safety risks.

然而，該項禁令已引發身心障礙者及其倡權者的疑慮，認為禁塑令恐導致依賴吸管飲食的身心障礙者無法取得塑膠吸管。此外，可重複使用金屬吸管的堅硬特性，也可能造成安全隱憂。

新聞辭典

straw：名詞，吸管、稻草。例句：Paper straws are mushy within fifteen minutes.（紙吸管會在15分鐘內軟掉。）

metal：名詞，金屬、合金；形容詞，金屬製的。例句：The metal straw may have been particularly hazardous because it was used with a lid that prevented the straw from moving.（由於被使用在防止吸管移動的杯蓋上，這種金屬吸管特別危險。）

stainless steel：名詞，不鏽鋼。例句：Starbucks recalled 2.5 million stainless-steel straws due to reports of young children who experienced mouth lacerations from using the straws.（星巴克召回250萬支不鏽鋼吸管，因為報導顯示，使用這種吸管的幼童發生口腔撕裂傷。）

