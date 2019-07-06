《中英對照讀新聞》Belgian monks resurrect brewery after two century break 比利時修士讓釀酒廠在休息兩世紀後起死回生

2019-07-06

◎周虹汶

Belgian monks at the Grimbergen abbey are on the verge of brewing beer again after a break of more than 200 years.

歷經超過200年的休息後，赫林貝亨修道院的比利時修士即將重新釀製啤酒。

The abbey, whose emblem is a phoenix with the Latin motto “Ardet nec consumitur”, meaning “Burned but not destroyed”, was ransacked and had its brewery smashed in 1795 by French troops.

象徵標誌為一隻鳳凰帶著意為「燒而不毀」的拉丁語格言「Ardet nec consumitur」，這間修道院1795年遭法國軍隊洗劫一空，毀了釀酒廠。

But a tradition of beer making that had dated back to the 13th century will be revived with plans to build a new brewery at the monastic complex in Grimbergen, a town north of Brussels.

但隨著布魯塞爾首都大區北部赫林貝亨鎮的這個修道院建築群的新釀酒廠建造計畫出爐，溯及13世紀的製造啤酒傳統將復興重生。

It expects to produce its first ales in late 2020.

它預計2020年末出產第一批愛爾啤酒。

“Brewing and religious life always came together,” said Father Karel Stautemas, one of 11 Norbertine canons living in the abbey.

住在這間修道院的11位普利孟特瑞會教士之一的卡雷爾．斯陶泰馬斯神父說，「釀酒和宗教生活過去一直是共同體。」

Marc-Antoine Sochon, an expert at Carlsberg who will be the project’s brewmaster, said the 10,000 hectolitre-per-year facility aimed to make limited edition versions of beer already brewed on a commercial scale under the Grimbergen name.

將擔任這項計畫釀酒大師的嘉士伯公司專家馬克—翁端．梭雄說，這個年產1萬公石的設施意在製造早已以赫林貝亨之名進行商業規模釀造的啤酒限量版。

“We will keep the same yeast, which will bring all the fruitiness and spiciness and we will start to dig into more innovations, such as barrel-ageing, dry-hopping,” Sochon said, adding special edition batches could be just 60 hectolitres. （Reuters）

梭雄表示，「我們將保留相同酵母，它將帶來豐富果味與辛香，而且我們將著手鑽研更多創新產品，例如桶陳、乾投酒花」，並補充說道，各批特別版可能只有60公石。（路透）

新聞辭典

resurrect：動詞，指復活、恢復。例句：He has been trying to resurrect his acting career.（他試圖重振演藝生涯。）

on/to the verge of：片語，指接近於…；瀕臨…。例句：He drove her to the verge of despair.（他把她逼到近乎絕望的境地。）

ransack：動詞，指洗劫、徹底搜查、仔細思索。例句：He ransacked a dictionary to find just the right word.（他查遍字典找合適的字。）

