《中英對照讀新聞》China actor arrested in Tokyo in alleged abuse of girlfriend 涉嫌傷害女友 中國演員在東京被捕

2019-06-14

◎張沛元

A Chinese movie actor has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of assaulting his then-girlfriend, causing injuries that police say required four weeks of treatment.

一名中國電影明星因涉嫌攻擊他當時的女友與導致女方受傷而在日本被捕，警方稱女方傷勢得治療4週。

Jiang Jinfu, 27, was detained Wednesday after he turned himself in at a central Tokyo police station, police confirmed Friday. Authorities already had an arrest warrant for him after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint about the alleged assault, prompting an investigation.

警方週五證實，27歲的蔣勁夫週三在向東京市中心的警察局自首後遭到拘留。當局早在一名25歲女子投訴遭到攻擊與警方就此展開調查後，對他發出逮捕令。

Jiang, who is known for his leading role in the 2012 film "Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar of Sky," apologized to his followers on the Weibo microblogging service, saying in the Nov. 20 post that he had been living in remorse and felt ashamed about his behavior, adding that he would take responsibility and accept the punishment.

以主演2012年電視劇「軒轅劍之天之痕」聞名的蔣勁夫，在微型部落格社群平台「微博」上向粉絲道歉，（他）在（2018年）11月20日的貼文中表示自己一直活在懊悔中、對自己的行為感到羞愧，還說會負起責任與接受懲罰。

According to police, Jiang allegedly beat her on the face, arms and shoulders on Oct. 12. The couple lived together at his Tokyo apartment at the time but then apparently broke up, police said.

根據警方的說法，蔣勁夫涉嫌在（2018年）10月12日毆打女子的臉、手臂與肩膀。警方表示，兩人曾同居在蔣勁夫位於東京的公寓，但之後顯然已經分手。

The South China Morning Post newspaper in Hong Kong identified the woman as Japanese model Haruka Nakaura. (AP)

香港南華早報指出，（遭毆打的）女子是日本模特兒中浦悠花。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

on suspicion of：慣用語，被懷疑…、有…的嫌疑。例句：He was arrested on suspicion of bank robbery.（他因涉嫌搶銀行而被捕。）

turn oneself in：慣用語，自首。例句：The murderer turned himself in to the police 3 days after he killed his wife.（殺妻凶手犯案3天後向警方自首。）

break up：慣用語，情侶分手、夫妻離婚。

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法