《中英對照讀新聞》Singapore eco-tourism plan sparks squawks of protest －新加坡生態旅遊計畫引發強烈抗議

2019-04-25

While it may be best known as a financial hub with scores of high-rise buildings, tropical Singapore is still home to patches of rainforest and an array of wildlife. Thus, Singapore is creating a vast eco-tourism zone.

摩天大樓櫛比鱗次的金融中心，或許是新加坡最為人知之處，但這個熱帶國家也是雨林和眾多野生動物的棲息地。因此，星國正在打造一座廣大的生態旅遊園區。

A jungle is being cleared by the government to make way for a bird park, a rainforest park and a 400-room resort, creating a green tourism hub aiming to attract millions of visitors a year.

政府正在清理一座叢林，以闢設一座鳥園、一座熱帶雨林公園，以及一座有400個房間的度假村，打造成一處生態旅遊中心，希望一年能夠招徠數百萬名觀光客。

But the project has ruffled the feathers of environmentalists. Rather than promoting biodiversity, they believe it is too imposing for the area, will destroy forest habitats. They also point out that insufficient safeguards were put in place before work began － leading to animals being killed on roads.

但這個計畫令環保人士暴跳如雷。他們相信，這對該區域太過沉重，不但無法促進生物多樣性，還會摧毀森林棲息地。他們也指出，由於工程開始前並未實施足夠的保護措施，已導致動物在馬路上慘遭不測。

"You are getting your priorities wrong if you are replacing natural heritage with captive breeding," said Subaraj Rajathurai, a veteran wildlife consultant. （AFP）

野生動物顧問蘇峇拉吉．拉扎蘇來說：「如果以動物圈養來取代自然遺產，你們就是搞錯優先順序了。」（法新社）

《新聞辭典》

ruffle one’s feathers：動詞片語，激怒某人、令某人不安。例句：The Media’s comments acutely ruffled the President’s feathers.（媒體的說法讓總統大為光火。）

safeguard：名詞，保護措施。例句：A series of safeguards have been taken to prevent the disease from spreading.（為了防止疾病傳播，已經採取一連串防護措施。）

breeding：名詞，飼養；培植。例句：He became involved in the breeding of horses as his father had expected.（一如父親期待，他開始參與養馬作業。）

