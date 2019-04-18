《中英對照讀新聞》Goodbye Stalin: Moscow metro sheds Soviet look in new stations－揮別史達林：莫斯科新地鐵站卸下蘇聯面貌

2019-04-18

◎孫宇青

Moscow’s metro system is famed for its Stalin-era stations with glittering chandeliers and mosaics, but architects are taking a radical new approach as the network undergoes a massive expansion.

莫斯科地鐵以史達林時代風格的車站聞名，像是閃閃發亮的吊燈及鑲嵌壁畫等，但隨著地鐵網絡大幅擴展，建築師準備採用大膽的設計。

While the original stations were conceived as "palaces for the people", the new designs are less formal with light boxes for seats and laser-printed glass patterns.

早期的車站被視為「人民宮殿」，新的設計則比較沒那麼形式化，反而出現燈箱座椅及雷射雕刻玻璃圖案等。

Take the station of Solntsevo for example. Moscow’s Nefa Architects punched holes in the walls of the station entrances to "create light and shadow." Down on the platform, cylindrical white light boxes serve as seats sturdy enough to withstand passengers’ weight. "We wanted to let the sun inside," said Nefa’s lead architect Dmitry Ovcharov.

以「陽光地站」為例。莫斯科Nefa建築事務所的建築師，在車站入口的牆壁上鑿孔，藉此「創造光影效果」，並在月台上設置白色的圓柱形燈箱座椅，其堅固程度足以承受乘客的重量。Nefa首席建築師德米崔．奧夫查洛夫表示：「我們想要讓陽光照進來。」

In 2018, the transport system, which dates back to 1935, opened 16 new stations and carried around two billion passengers per year.（AFP）

歷史可溯及1935年的莫斯科地鐵系統，2018年啟用16座新站，年運量約20億人次。（法新社）

《新聞辭典》

glittering：形容詞，閃閃發亮的。例句：Her glittering eyeshadow made her more seductive.（閃閃發亮的眼影，使她更具魅力。）

cylindrical：形容詞，圓柱形的。例句：Only cylindrical cans can fit in the space.（只有圓柱形的罐子才放得進這個空間。）

sturdy：形容詞，堅固的；耐用的。例句：The camera is mounted on a sturdy tripod.（相機被固定在堅固的三角架上。）

