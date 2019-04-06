《中英對照讀新聞》Artists use Ukraine president’s candy wrappers for critical portrait 藝術家們將烏克蘭總統的糖果包裝紙用於批評性肖像

2019-04-06

As Ukraine heads in a presidential election on Sunday, two artists have created an unflattering portrait of incumbent Petro Poroshenko using sweet wrappers and bullet casings.

在烏克蘭邁向週日總統選舉之際，兩位藝術家利用糖果包裝紙和彈殼，創作了一幅有損現任總統彼得．波洛申科形象的肖像。

From Poroshenko’s perspective probably the best thing about the piece is that the artists had to use 20 kilograms of candies made by a confectionary firm that he owns.

從波洛申科的角度來看，這些藝術家們必須使用他擁有的一家糖果公司所製造的20公斤糖果，可能是這件作品最好的事。

Titled ‘Face of Corruption’, the collage by Daria Marchenko and Daniel Green is full of hidden meanings.

標題為「貪腐面容」，由達利雅．馬爾琴科與丹尼爾．格林創作的這幅拼貼作品富含言外之意。

Sitting at a table covered with colorful wrappers, Marchenko described the Ukrainian people as being like a child craving democracy.

坐在鋪滿彩色包裝紙的桌旁，馬爾琴科形容烏克蘭人民像個孩子般渴望民主。

“This child was shown a candy in the form of democracy, in the form of a new future, of something bright, non-totalitarian and honest,” she said.

她說，「這個孩子被展示了以民主形式顯現的糖果，以某種光明、非集權且廉潔樣貌呈現的新未來。」

“And in the end, the child was not given this candy. That is why we can see candy wrappers on the face of Petro Poroshenko. We cannot see candies, we can see empty wrappers, just wrappers.” （Reuters）

「然後到了最後，孩子沒拿到這顆糖。那是為何我們可以看到彼得．波洛申科臉上有糖果包裝紙的原因。我們看不到糖果，我們看到空包裝紙，只有包裝紙。」（路透）

新聞辭典

unflattering：形容詞，指直言不諱的、貶損的。例句：The book portrays him in a very unflattering light.（這本書極度醜化他。）

incumbent：形容詞，指在職的、使負有義務的；名詞，指現任者。例句：He felt it incumbent on him to raise the subject.（他自覺有義務提出這項問題。）

crave：動詞，指渴望、懇求。craving為名詞，指難以抑制的渴求。例句：I have a craving for sweets.（我很想吃甜食。）

