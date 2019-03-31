《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul to plant 30 million trees by 2020 to fight fine dust - 首爾將在2020年前植3000萬棵樹對抗粉塵

2019-03-31

◎茅毅

A total of 30 million trees will be planted in Seoul by 2022 and two large forests will be created as part of efforts to mitigate worsening air pollution and urban heat, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday.

首爾市政府週二宣布，2022年前將在首爾栽種共3000萬棵樹，並創造兩大座森林，乃減輕惡化的空氣污染和都市高溫作為的一環。

The city government has already planted 15 million trees between 2014 and last year, planning to plant an additional 15 million trees. Thirty million trees would have the effect of reducing particulate pollution generated by 64,000 aged diesel cars per year, and producing oxygen equivalent to the amount that 21 million adults inhale per year, the city said.

首爾市政府已於2014年至去年之間種下1500萬棵樹，計畫再種1500萬棵。該市表示，3000萬棵樹將具有減輕6.4萬輛老舊柴油車每年製造的懸浮微粒污染效果，並製造相當於2100萬名成人每年吸入的氧氣量。

Two forests will be formed by 2021 in partnership with the Korea Forest Service near Gwanaksan in southern Seoul and Bukhansan in northern Seoul. Car-only highways such as the Olympic Expressway and the Gangbyeon Expressway will be lined with 2.1 million more trees by 2022, the city said.

在與南韓「山林廳」的合作下，兩座森林將於2021年前在首爾南部的冠岳山及北部的北漢山附近成形。該市指出，如「奧林匹克大路」和「江邊北路」等僅開放汽車行駛的快速道路，沿路兩旁將於2022年前再植210萬棵樹。

新聞辭典

mitigate：動詞，減輕、緩和、降低。例句：It is vital how to mitigate the effects of air pollution on the health.（如何降低空氣污染對健康的影響至關重要。）

particulate：名詞、形容詞，微（顆）粒（的）。例句：A particulate means an extremely small piece of dirt, especially one produced by road vehicles.（微粒指一個極小的髒東西，尤其是路上車輛排出的。）

inhale：動詞，吸入（氣）。例句：He flung open the window and inhaled deeply.（他推開窗戶，深吸一口氣。）

