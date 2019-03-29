《中英對照讀新聞》Mexico’s new president is selling his version of Air Force One and flying commercial instead－墨西哥新總統賣掉墨國版空軍一號改搭民航機

2019-03-29

◎張沛元

Can you imagine boarding a commercial flight and finding out the person sitting next to you is the President of Mexico? It could actually happen.

你能想像搭乘民航班機時，發現坐在你隔壁的那個人是墨西哥總統嗎？這很有可能真的會發生。

It’s only been three days since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, but some of his campaign promises are already in motion.

墨西哥總統安德烈斯．曼努埃爾．羅培茲．歐布拉多上台才3天，但他已開始兌現一些競選承諾。

During his leftist bid for presidency, Lopez Obrador vowed to sell the presidential plane － a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner TP-01 － and use the proceeds to help his country’s poorer communities.

左派人士羅培茲．歐布拉多在爭取總統大位時，曾誓言賣掉總統專機：一架波音787-8 Dreamliner TP-01型客機，並將賣機所得用於扶助墨國的貧窮社區。

"I will not get on the presidential plane. I would be embarrassed. My face would be filled with shame if I board such a luxurious plane in a country with so much poverty," López Obrador said in a video posted to Twitter in September.

「我不會登上總統專機。我會覺得丟臉。要是我在一個有如此多貧困情況的國家搭乘這麼豪奢的飛機，我會滿臉羞愧，」羅培茲．歐布拉多在去年9月張貼於「推特」上的一段影片中如是說。

True to his word, just one day after taking office López Obrador flew on a commercial airline to the Gulf state of Veracruz.

他說到做到。羅培茲．歐布拉多上任後，隔天就搭乘民航機前往鄰近墨西哥灣的維拉克魯茲州。

《新聞辭典》

take office：慣用語，就任。例句：Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was wooed by Saudi Arabia’s controversial crown prince before Donald Trump took office.（早在美國總統川普就任前，備受爭議的沙烏地阿拉伯王儲，就拚命拉攏川普女婿兼資深顧問傑瑞德．庫希納。）

(put/set) in motion：慣用語，使…開始運轉，啟動。

true to one’s word：慣用語，信守承諾，說話算話。例句：True to his word, John showed up as he promised next day with his family.（約翰說話算話，隔天帶著家人現身。）

