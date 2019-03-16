《中英對照讀新聞》Lion on the lam locked-up in South African jail－潛逃中的獅子被關進南非大牢

2019-03-16

◎周虹汶

A young lion captured after being on the run for almost a month spent the night in a South African police cell before being moved back to its national park home.

一頭在逃將近一個月後被捕的幼獅，被運回位在國家公園的故鄉以前，先在南非一處警察局的拘留室度過長夜。

The juvenile male apparently escaped from the Karoo National Park through a hole in a perimeter fence. He was eventually tracked and darted on Wednesday before being moved by helicopter to the Sutherland police station where he ended up alone in a holding cell.

這個小男生明顯是從「乾旱台地高原國家公園」周邊圍欄一處洞口逃跑。牠最終還是在週三被發現蹤跡並遭標槍射中，後來被直升機運到薩瑟蘭警察局，獨自待在拘留室裡。

"I am sure this is the first time in the world that a lion is put in jail," said police station commander Marius Malan.

警局大隊長馬略斯‧馬蘭說：「我確定這是全球第一次獅子入獄。」

Curious residents of the village of Sutherland thronged outside the police station to catch a glimpse of the locked-up lion.

薩瑟蘭村好奇的居民們，在警局外爭相一窺這頭被囚禁的獅子。

"He is safe and healthy. We didn’t give him breakfast because he had enough to eat along the road," Malan told Reuters.

馬蘭告訴路透：「牠安全又健康。我們沒給牠早餐，因為牠一路上已經有足夠的東西可吃。」

《新聞辭典》

dart：動詞，指投擲、飛奔、急瞥一眼；名詞，指飛鏢、標槍、疾馳、蟲螫、飛快移動。例句：His eyes darted to her, then fixed on you again.（他掃了她一眼，接著目光又回到你身上。）

throng：名詞，指人群、壓力；動詞，指蜂擁齊聚。例句：Huge throngs gathered in the square.（大批人潮聚集在廣場上。）

glimpse：動詞，指瞥見；名詞，指一瞥、短暫領會。例句：The biography offers a few glimpses of his early life.（這本傳記讓人得以一窺他的早年生活。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/