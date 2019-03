《中英對照讀新聞》Lion on the lam locked-up in South African jail－潛逃中的獅子被關進南非大牢

2019-03-16

◎周虹汶

A young lion captured after being on the run for almost a month spent the night in a South African police cell before being moved back to its national park home.

一頭在逃將近一個月後被捕的幼獅,被運回位在國家公園的故鄉以前,先在南非一處警察局的拘留室度過長夜。

The juvenile male apparently escaped from the Karoo National Park through a hole in a perimeter fence. He was eventually tracked and darted on Wednesday before being moved by helicopter to the Sutherland police station where he ended up alone in a holding cell.

這個小男生明顯是從「乾旱台地高原國家公園」周邊圍欄一處洞口逃跑。牠最終還是在週三被發現蹤跡並遭標槍射中,後來被直升機運到薩瑟蘭警察局,獨自待在拘留室裡。

"I am sure this is the first time in the world that a lion is put in jail," said police station commander Marius Malan.

警局大隊長馬略斯‧馬蘭說:「我確定這是全球第一次獅子入獄。」

Curious residents of the village of Sutherland thronged outside the police station to catch a glimpse of the locked-up lion.

薩瑟蘭村好奇的居民們,在警局外爭相一窺這頭被囚禁的獅子。

"He is safe and healthy. We didn’t give him breakfast because he had enough to eat along the road," Malan told Reuters.

馬蘭告訴路透:「牠安全又健康。我們沒給牠早餐,因為牠一路上已經有足夠的東西可吃。」

《新聞辭典》

dart:動詞,指投擲、飛奔、急瞥一眼;名詞,指飛鏢、標槍、疾馳、蟲螫、飛快移動。例句:His eyes darted to her, then fixed on you again.(他掃了她一眼,接著目光又回到你身上。)

throng:名詞,指人群、壓力;動詞,指蜂擁齊聚。例句:Huge throngs gathered in the square.(大批人潮聚集在廣場上。)

glimpse:動詞,指瞥見;名詞,指一瞥、短暫領會。例句:The biography offers a few glimpses of his early life.(這本傳記讓人得以一窺他的早年生活。

