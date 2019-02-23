《中英對照讀新聞》We’ve got this mountain of trash - why don’t we ski down it? 有這麼一座垃圾山—我們怎麼不滑雪下山呢？

2019-02-23

What to do with the mountain of garbage a major metropolitan area produces is an age-old question. Copenhagen has come up with a brand-new answer: ski down the mountain.

該拿大都會區製造的垃圾山怎麼辦，是個陳年問題。哥本哈根想出全新應對方法：滑雪下山。

Well, not exactly. The waste is actually inside Copenhill, a waste-treatment plant 10 minutes from downtown Copenhagen. Its main facility is a futuristic building with a sloping roof 85 meters high that’s covered in a material called neveplast. It looks just like a ski slope, except it’s green.

好吧，不完全是這樣。垃圾其實在距離哥本哈根市中心10分鐘距離的廢棄物處理廠「哥本山」裡頭。它的主設施是一座未來主義的建築，85公尺高的斜屋頂覆蓋著一種稱為「neveplast」的材料。它看來就像一個滑雪坡，除了它是綠色以外。

Designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, the plant is an important step in Copenhagen’s ambition to become the world’s first carbon-neutral capital. It’s an attempt to build a waste-treatment plant that local residents are happy to see come to their neighborhood.

該座由丹麥建築師比亞克‧英格爾斯設計的處理廠，是哥本哈根壯志雄心邁向世界上第一個碳中和首都的重要措施。它試圖建造一座當地居民樂見來到他們周遭的廢棄物處理廠。

"It’s a fantastic experience in the middle of a city to be able to do what you do like the most," said visiting skier Pelle Hansen. "Instead of having to go six, seven, eight or ten hours to a ski destination, you can be here in ten minutes." (Reuters)

造訪的滑雪者佩爾‧漢森說，「在一個城市當中，能夠做你最愛做的事，是個奇妙的經驗。」「不用花6、7、8或10小時前往一處滑雪勝地，10分鐘後，你就可以來到這裡。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

a mountain of：片語，指堆積如山的、大量的。例句：We’ve got a mountain of work to do.（我們有一堆工作要做。）

do with：片語，指滿足於、相處、忍受、對待。例句：He is quite difficult to do with.（他很難相處。）

come up with：片語，指提出想法或計畫、追趕上、把錢準備好。例句：We must come up with the money by tonight.（我們今晚以前必須把這筆錢準備好。）

