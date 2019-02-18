中英對照讀新聞》52 Polar Bears ’Invade’ a Russian Town to Eat Garbage 52隻北極熊「入侵」俄羅斯城鎮吃垃圾

2019-02-18

◎劉宜庭

Fifty-two hungry polar bears have occupied Belushya Guba, a settlement in a remote Russian Arctic archipelago. The animals reportedly attacked locals, ransacked garbage dumps and barged into residential buildings, according to a government statement released this weekend.

52隻飢餓的北極熊已佔領白鯨灣，一處位於偏遠俄羅斯北極群島的定居點。根據本週末發佈的一份政府聲明，這些動物攻擊當地居民、洗劫垃圾堆，還闖入住宅大樓。

Belushya Guba is a settlement of about 2,000 people in Russia’s remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago, which is best known for its spooky plankton blooms and nuclear bomb tests.

白鯨灣是約2000人的定居點，位於俄羅斯偏遠的新地群島，該群島以其不可思議的藻華與核爆試驗聞名。

Photos and videos posted over the weekend show the bears traipsing through empty schoolyards and even infiltrating the corridors of office buildings in search of food.

週末公開的影音和照片顯示，熊群在空蕩的校園徘徊，甚至混進辦公大樓的走廊搜尋食物。

Polar bears are considered a vulnerable species around the world as global warming continues to diminish their sea ice habitats. As sea ice melts, polar bears have to travel farther and work harder to catch seals, causing some to starve to death in the process.

隨著全球暖化持續導致其海冰棲息地縮減，北極熊在全球都被視為漸危物種。一旦海冰融化，北極熊就必須更辛苦地遷徙到更遠的地方捕捉海豹，許多北極熊因此在覓食過程中餓死。

新聞辭典

Polar Bear：名詞，北極熊。例句：The massive invasion of polar bears prompted regional officials to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.（北極熊大規模入侵，促使地方官員週六宣布當地進入緊急狀態。）

town：名詞，城鎮、市鎮。例句：To protect the town, special patrols try to scare off the bears with cars and dogs.（為了保護城鎮，特別巡邏隊試圖以車輛和狗群嚇跑熊群。）

Arctic：地名，北極。例句：In the Arctic, where the NOAA’s estimated 22,000 to 33,000 polar bears live, average temperatures are warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.（北極，美國國家海洋暨大氣總署預估棲息有2萬2000至3萬3000隻北極熊之地，平均氣溫變暖的速度是全球其他地區的2倍快。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/