時機敏感！ 紐約猶太教堂、博物館傳多起假炸彈威脅

2024/05/05 15:04

李欣潔／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國挺巴示威風波延燒，紐約市政府5日表示，至少有3座猶太教堂（synagogue）及1間博物館收到造假的炸彈恐攻威脅。

綜合外媒報導，紐約市警局5日表示，目前至少接獲3間猶太教堂、1間博物館收到炸彈恐嚇的報案，範圍遍及紐約曼哈頓各區。

警方表示，不明人士透過電子信箱寄出恐嚇信，但經過疏散搜索後，各處皆沒有發現任何爆裂物裝置的痕跡。

對此，紐約州長侯可（Kathy Hochul）表示，雖然炸彈威脅非屬實，她仍密切注意情況，也不會容許任何操弄恐慌和反猶太情緒的行為，一定會抓到犯案人士。

紐約市曼哈頓區長李文（Mark Levine）則直指這是瞄準猶太機構的「仇恨犯罪」及想致人假報警（swatting）的非法事件。

Two synagogues in Manhattan received bomb threats today: Rodeph Shalom on W. 83rd and Chabad of Midtown on 5th Av & 43rd.



Both threats were determined by NYPD to be fake.



A clear hate crime, and part of a growing trend of "swatting" incidents targeting Jewish institutions.