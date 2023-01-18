烏克蘭直升機失事！內政部長等高官罹難 歐洲政要齊哀悼

烏克蘭一架政府直升機18日墜毀於基輔郊區城鎮羅伐利，機上包括烏國內政部長在內共8名官員全數罹難。（路透）

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭一架政府直升機今天（18日）墜毀於基輔郊區城鎮羅伐利（Brovary），機上包括烏國內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）在內共8名官員全數罹難，稍早多名歐洲政要同聲哀悼。

根據《CNN》報導，烏克蘭官方週三證實，當地時間凌晨，一架載有內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基、副部長葉寧（Yevheniy Yenin）、國務秘書盧布科維奇斯（Yuriy Lubkovychis）等官員共8人的「歐直EC225超級美洲獅直升機」（Eurocopter EC225），18日墜毀於羅伐利，墜機地點附近為一棟住宅大樓和一座幼兒園。包括機上8人，整起事故已知含兒童至少18人身亡，另有數十人受傷送醫。

烏國總統澤倫斯基稍早發布聲明表達哀慟，直言這次墜機意外是「一場可怕的悲劇」，他已命令相關部門查明失事原因，「這些逝去的官員是『真正的愛國者』，願他們安息！願所有在今晨喪生的人安息！」。

此外，多名歐洲政要同時間在推特表達慰問。歐洲理事會主席米歇爾（Charles Michel）：「莫納斯特爾斯基是『歐盟的好朋友』，歐盟向所有因今次直升機失事喪生的遇難者家屬致上哀悼。」

法國總統馬克宏（Emmanuel Macron）：「對烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基的不幸去世感到悲痛，同時也為發生在幼兒園附近的這起可怕事件的所有受害者、兒童和家庭致上深切哀悼。」

西班牙首相桑切斯（Pedro Sánchez）：「對烏克蘭發生的事故感到震驚，該事故已造成許多人遇難，包括烏國內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基、他的團隊成員和數名兒童。我向遇難者家屬、烏總統和全體烏國人民表示哀悼。」

英國內政大臣布拉弗曼（Suella Braverman）：「這真是令人心碎的消息！烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基是烏俄戰爭中支持烏國人民的指標人物，去年10月我有機會與與他見面，言談間我被他的決心、樂觀和愛國主義所震撼。我向所有在這場可怕的悲劇中喪生的人和他們的家人表示哀悼。英國將永遠與烏克蘭站在一起！」

德國聯邦議院外事委員會主席羅思（Michael Roth）：「我向烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基的親屬以及基輔附近直升機墜毀事件的所有遇難者表達最深切的哀悼。我對此感到非常難過。」

土耳其內政部長索伊盧（Süleyman Soylu）：「在烏克蘭發生這起毀滅性直升機事故中，我們得知烏國內政部長、我親愛的朋友莫納斯特爾斯基、其同事和平民的死訊。我在此向烏國人民表達沉痛慰問。」

立陶宛外交部長藍斯柏吉斯（Gabrielius Landsbergis）：「我向莫納斯特爾斯基先生的家人，和烏克蘭今天這場悲劇的其他無辜受害者表示最深切的哀悼。」

We join #Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in #Brovary



Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU.



We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President @ZelenskyyUa PM @Denys_Shmyhal and the people of #Ukraine — Charles Michel （@CharlesMichel） January 18, 2023

Attristé par la mort tragique du ministre de l’intérieur ukrainien Denys Monastyrsky. Pensées pour toutes les victimes de ce terrible événement survenu à proximité d'une école maternelle, pour les enfants et les familles. La France présente ses condoléances à ses amis ukrainiens. — Emmanuel Macron （@EmmanuelMacron） January 18, 2023

Shocked by the accident in Ukraine that has caused many victims, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, members of his team and several children.



My condolences to the families, to President @ZelenskyyUa and to the Ukrainian people. All our support. — Pedro Sánchez （@sanchezcastejon） January 18, 2023

This is truly heart-breaking. Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrsky was a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal invasion and when we spoke in October I was struck by his determination, optimism and patriotism. 1/2 https://t.co/Hapyc9isoD — Suella Braverman MP （@SuellaBraverman） January 18, 2023

Mein tiefes Mitgefühl den Angehörigen des ukrainischen Innenministers Denys Monastyrsky und aller weiteren Opfern des Hubschrauberabsturzes in der Nähe von Kyiv. Ich bin bestürzt und traurig. #StandWithUkraine ???????????????? — Michael Roth MdB ???????????????? （@MiRo_SPD） January 18, 2023

Ukrayna'da yaşanan elîm helikopter kazasında, Ukrayna İçişleri Bakanı Kıymetli Dostum Sn. Denys Monastyrsky, çalışma arkadaşları ve sivillerin vefat haberini büyük bir üzüntüyle öğrendik.



Ukrayna halkına başsağlığı, ailelerine sabır dileklerimi iletiyorum. — Süleyman Soylu （@suleymansoylu） January 18, 2023

My deepest condolences to the families of Denys Monastyrsky and the other innocent victims of yet another tragedy in Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine — Gabrielius Landsbergis???????? （@GLandsbergis） January 18, 2023

