    首頁　>　國際

    中國疫情爆發 醫療崩潰民眾跑藥廠買藥 車龍排隊等火化

    2022/12/20 08:17

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國日前爆發白紙革命後放寬防疫措施，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，除了醫療體系崩潰，民眾無藥可買，甚至傳出有民眾直接跑到藥廠的門口排隊搶購，且民間也盛傳死亡數飆升，造成喪葬擠兌的情況，目前也傳出火化的預約日期已排到明年1月去。

    中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，但緊接著面臨配套措施因應不及的窘境，市面出現藥物短缺危機，醫院也人滿為患，據媒體消息指出，目前醫院已經超負荷，網路上甚至傳出，有發燒暈倒的病人直接躺在候診大廳的地上，無人施救。

    人權倡議人士曾錚也在推特貼出，某間醫院的小小病房內，被排滿了超過10張床，上頭都躺著染疫患者，醫護只能從夾縫中提供醫療措施。在另一段影片也可看到，某間醫院的走道、樓梯間都堆積著大量遺體，情況十分悽慘。

    除了醫療體系崩潰，也有民眾因為在一般藥局買不到退燒藥，竟直接跑到藥廠的門口排隊搶購，曾錚在推文中表示，這並非是因為在藥廠買更便宜，而是因為在其他地方都已經買不到藥了。

    截至目前官方雖未證實疫情造成大量死亡，但近日媒體已陸續披露，殯葬業者也是忙到無法再接收遺體，目前包含北京的八寶山及順義等10多家殯儀館的火化爐已不分晝夜地運作，有網友透露，13日時北京的火葬場預約已排至7天以後，17日時更已經排到明年1月。在網路上也流傳，大批車輛排成一條長龍，等待開進火葬場進行火化的畫面。

