中國疫情爆發 醫療崩潰民眾跑藥廠買藥 車龍排隊等火化

中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，某間醫院的小小病房內，被排滿了超過10張床，上頭都躺著染疫患者，醫護只能從夾縫中提供醫療措施。（圖擷自推特）

2022/12/20 08:17

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國日前爆發白紙革命後放寬防疫措施，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，除了醫療體系崩潰，民眾無藥可買，甚至傳出有民眾直接跑到藥廠的門口排隊搶購，且民間也盛傳死亡數飆升，造成喪葬擠兌的情況，目前也傳出火化的預約日期已排到明年1月去。

中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，但緊接著面臨配套措施因應不及的窘境，市面出現藥物短缺危機，醫院也人滿為患，據媒體消息指出，目前醫院已經超負荷，網路上甚至傳出，有發燒暈倒的病人直接躺在候診大廳的地上，無人施救。

人權倡議人士曾錚也在推特貼出，某間醫院的小小病房內，被排滿了超過10張床，上頭都躺著染疫患者，醫護只能從夾縫中提供醫療措施。在另一段影片也可看到，某間醫院的走道、樓梯間都堆積著大量遺體，情況十分悽慘。

除了醫療體系崩潰，也有民眾因為在一般藥局買不到退燒藥，竟直接跑到藥廠的門口排隊搶購，曾錚在推文中表示，這並非是因為在藥廠買更便宜，而是因為在其他地方都已經買不到藥了。

截至目前官方雖未證實疫情造成大量死亡，但近日媒體已陸續披露，殯葬業者也是忙到無法再接收遺體，目前包含北京的八寶山及順義等10多家殯儀館的火化爐已不分晝夜地運作，有網友透露，13日時北京的火葬場預約已排至7天以後，17日時更已經排到明年1月。在網路上也流傳，大批車輛排成一條長龍，等待開進火葬場進行火化的畫面。

WATCH: #BNNChina Reports#Beijing stopped reporting #COVID deaths & asymptomatic cases since Dec 7th.



Staff at Beijing's largest Babaoshan funeral house confirmed that all of its incinerators were working but were still unable to meet demand, resulting in a 20-day backlog... pic.twitter.com/lGXsWwHNTx — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal （@gchahal） December 18, 2022

Bodies pile up inside a hospital in #CCPChina. Don’t know exactly which hospital, could be Harbin city. The man who shot this video has a strong accent of Northeast #China. #Covid #Covid19 #zerocovidpolicy #CCP #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/F7kFBwzWFT — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 （@jenniferzeng97） December 18, 2022

Summary of #CCP's current #COVID policy: Let whoever needs to be infected infected, let whoever needs to die die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production. #GPD goal for 2023: 8.0%

By the way, this is a hospital in #CCPChina if you care to know. pic.twitter.com/oAypeuoVtk — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 （@jenniferzeng97） December 19, 2022

People rushed to the pharmaceutical factory to buy ibuprofen, not to get a better price. They just can't get it anywhere else.

Dec 18, in #Zhuhai City, #CCPChina.

This is one of the consequences of the #CCP's doing nothing policy after it abandoned its #ZeroCovidPolicy. pic.twitter.com/S603xVekAN — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 （@jenniferzeng97） December 19, 2022

中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，網路流傳，某間醫院的走道、樓梯間都堆積著大量遺體，情況十分悽慘。（圖擷自推特）

中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，民眾無藥可買，直接跑到藥廠的門口排隊搶購。（圖擷自推特）

中國在「白紙運動」後防疫政策鬆綁，近期傳出疫情持續飆升，網路上也流傳，大批車輛排成一條長龍，等待開進火葬場進行火化的畫面。（圖擷自推特）

