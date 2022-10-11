為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    度假意外抓賊！房務「爽喝啤酒、狂翻行李」全被筆電錄下

    國外網友度假時意外錄到房務人員在房內東翻西找的可疑畫面。（圖擷取自抖音arturbo86）

    國外網友度假時意外錄到房務人員在房內東翻西找的可疑畫面。（圖擷取自抖音arturbo86）

    2022/10/11 22:54

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕旅遊入住飯店時，貴重物品記得收好！有國外網友度假時意外發現，飯店房務人員打掃房間，竟擅自到處翻找衣櫥、錢包，甚至還觸碰保險箱，更誇張的是，還打開冰箱拿啤酒直接喝起來，超扯行徑全被網友錄下，放上抖音（TikTok）。

    綜合外媒報導，網友布魯納羅（Arturo Brunello）4日在TikTok分享1部影片說，他到墨西哥坎昆（Cancun）度假時，在筆電安裝了1款針測人類動作並錄影的程式，沒想到真的錄下了重要畫面。

    從影片中可看到，飯店房務人員進到布魯納羅的房間後，先打開一瓶啤酒喝了起來，隨後又開始東翻西找，不論是衣櫥、背包、錢包都想打開翻了一遍，甚至連保險箱密碼也想嘗試破解。

    布魯納羅說，自己事後開雲端檔案才發現這個驚人畫面，把事情告訴當地飯店業者，後來這名房務人員也遭到開除。不過慶幸的是，房內最後遭竊的只有1瓶冰啤酒，但布魯納羅也提到，這是他第1次架設攝影機，但就逮到犯人，想藉此經驗提醒所有旅客出門在外千萬要小心。

    @arturbo86 Our vacation got weird. I won't be naming the hotel because they handled this situation very well. Just be careful out there and use technology to your advantage. I'm honestly surprised he didn't see the green light on my webcam. Next time, I will be blacking it out. Again the app is called iSentry. There are others in the app store but this one was able to send me email notifications when it detected motion. 10/10 would recommend. #mexico #resort #cancun #travelTikTok #traveltips #travelhack #catchapredator #caughtoncamera #messedup #busted ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

    ☆飲酒過量 有害健康 禁止酒駕☆

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    紐約竊盜案增2成 連車禍死者皮夾都被洗劫
    2022/10/09 16:04

    紐約竊盜案增2成 連車禍死者皮夾都被洗劫
    逛3C賣場偷走展示空拍機 竊賊謊稱：帶回家測試
    2022/09/18 14:32

    逛3C賣場偷走展示空拍機 竊賊謊稱：帶回家測試
    法國破獲男扮女裝竊盜團 歹徒戴假髮專偷高速列車乘客
    2022/09/18 12:11

    法國破獲男扮女裝竊盜團 歹徒戴假髮專偷高速列車乘客
    度假不想回工作郵件 冰島觀光局︰我們讓馬兒幫你回
    2022/06/02 14:31

    度假不想回工作郵件 冰島觀光局︰我們讓馬兒幫你回
    闖空門只偷到198元硬幣… 大叔賊被屋主撞見放棄抵抗
    2022/03/19 23:21

    闖空門只偷到198元硬幣… 大叔賊被屋主撞見放棄抵抗
    房客激戰大爆血噴整床！ 女房務崩潰：整組都廢了
    2020/12/05 10:06

    房客激戰大爆血噴整床！ 女房務崩潰：整組都廢了
    國際今日熱門

    2022 九合一選舉

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播