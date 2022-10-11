度假意外抓賊！房務「爽喝啤酒、狂翻行李」全被筆電錄下
2022/10/11 22:54
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕旅遊入住飯店時，貴重物品記得收好！有國外網友度假時意外發現，飯店房務人員打掃房間，竟擅自到處翻找衣櫥、錢包，甚至還觸碰保險箱，更誇張的是，還打開冰箱拿啤酒直接喝起來，超扯行徑全被網友錄下，放上抖音（TikTok）。
綜合外媒報導，網友布魯納羅（Arturo Brunello）4日在TikTok分享1部影片說，他到墨西哥坎昆（Cancun）度假時，在筆電安裝了1款針測人類動作並錄影的程式，沒想到真的錄下了重要畫面。
從影片中可看到，飯店房務人員進到布魯納羅的房間後，先打開一瓶啤酒喝了起來，隨後又開始東翻西找，不論是衣櫥、背包、錢包都想打開翻了一遍，甚至連保險箱密碼也想嘗試破解。
布魯納羅說，自己事後開雲端檔案才發現這個驚人畫面，把事情告訴當地飯店業者，後來這名房務人員也遭到開除。不過慶幸的是，房內最後遭竊的只有1瓶冰啤酒，但布魯納羅也提到，這是他第1次架設攝影機，但就逮到犯人，想藉此經驗提醒所有旅客出門在外千萬要小心。
