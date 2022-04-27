為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    烏克蘭南部戰況！ 烏軍掌握大部分制空權 俄軍往馬立波南邊撤退40公里

    烏軍收復了斯尼弗瑞夫卡（Snihurivka）的3個村落，還擊退了，札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）地區胡里艾伯勒（Hulyaipole）的俄軍。（法新社）

    烏軍收復了斯尼弗瑞夫卡（Snihurivka）的3個村落，還擊退了，札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）地區胡里艾伯勒（Hulyaipole）的俄軍。（法新社）

    2022/04/27 17:47

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭後，俄軍將重心放在烏國南部、東部地區，有消息指出，烏軍收復了斯尼弗瑞夫卡（Snihurivka）的3個村落，還擊退了札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）地區胡里艾伯勒（Hulyaipole）的俄軍，迫使他們往馬立波方向的南邊撤退40公里。

    在烏克蘭與烏軍一同奮戰的加拿大網友@CanadianUkrain1在推特表示，他們在胡里艾伯勒擊退俄軍的攻勢，迫使俄軍往馬立波方向的南邊向後退40公里，推特網友@Kiborgzzz指出烏軍已完全控制斯尼弗瑞夫卡以西的3個村莊，分別是希羅克（Shyroke）、魯拜恩（Lyubyne）和新佩特里夫卡（Novopetrivka），烏軍正從西部與北部包圍斯尼弗瑞夫卡（Snihurivka）。

    英國國防部也在官方推特表示，烏軍目前有大部分的領空制空權，使俄軍無法透過空軍壓制與控制，並有被烏軍擊落的風險，俄軍軍機只能在烏東、烏南區域活動，給地面部隊提供的支援非常有限，只能在防空區域外進行遠程攻擊，俄軍將目標瞄準烏克蘭境內的軍事資產與基礎後勤設施，並使用非導引傳統炸彈攻擊馬立波市，因該炸彈低精準區分能力，使得許多馬立波無辜市民遭到牽連死傷。

