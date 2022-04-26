烏東戰報！ 伊久姆俄軍嘗試向南推進 被西邊烏軍夾擊牽制

2022/04/26 12:24

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，俄軍目前將重點放在烏東地區，但烏軍持續奮戰，讓俄軍攻勢不斷受阻損失慘重，烏克蘭軍方宣布，4月25日已經擊退了俄軍6次攻勢，並摧毀了許多軍事目標。

臉書粉專聯合部隊行動（Joint Forces Operation）今日在臉書PO文表示，4月25日聯合部隊一共擊退了俄軍6次攻勢，並造成了對方15輛軍用車、13輛裝甲車、5門火砲系統、4輛戰車、2罐油罐車、1門高射砲、3架鷹-10（Orlan-10）無人機、2架軍機受損。

推特帳號@mhmck也表示，俄軍的進攻接連受阻，伊久姆的俄軍嘗試往南推進卻被西部的烏軍夾擊牽制，克洛維雅（Korovit Yar）、盧比日內（Rubizhne）的俄軍也被擊退，只佔領了新托什基夫斯克（Novotoshkivske）。

There was little movement in the rashist offensive in Donbas on April 25.



The invaders advanced somewhat south of Izyum but defender Ukraine further exposed the flank to the west of the city. RU forces failed with attacks on Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne, and occupied Novotoshkivske. pic.twitter.com/R9J75Ro8kn