    首頁　>　國際

    烏東戰報！ 伊久姆俄軍嘗試向南推進 被西邊烏軍夾擊牽制

    俄軍將重心轉向烏國東部後，兩軍持續激戰。（法新社）

    2022/04/26 12:24

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，俄軍目前將重點放在烏東地區，但烏軍持續奮戰，讓俄軍攻勢不斷受阻損失慘重，烏克蘭軍方宣布，4月25日已經擊退了俄軍6次攻勢，並摧毀了許多軍事目標。

    臉書粉專聯合部隊行動（Joint Forces Operation）今日在臉書PO文表示，4月25日聯合部隊一共擊退了俄軍6次攻勢，並造成了對方15輛軍用車、13輛裝甲車、5門火砲系統、4輛戰車、2罐油罐車、1門高射砲、3架鷹-10（Orlan-10）無人機、2架軍機受損。

    推特帳號@mhmck也表示，俄軍的進攻接連受阻，伊久姆的俄軍嘗試往南推進卻被西部的烏軍夾擊牽制，克洛維雅（Korovit Yar）、盧比日內（Rubizhne）的俄軍也被擊退，只佔領了新托什基夫斯克（Novotoshkivske）。

