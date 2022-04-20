為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    助烏抵抗俄軍攻勢 荷蘭首相：將提供裝甲車等重型裝備

    荷蘭首相呂特19日透露正在向烏克蘭運送更多重型裝備和武器，包括裝甲車。（歐新社）

    2022/04/20 00:13

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕隨著俄軍轉移戰線至烏克蘭東部地區，各國相繼軍援烏國，荷蘭19日也宣布將向烏克蘭運送更多重型裝備和武器，包括裝甲車。

    荷蘭首相呂特（Mark Rutte）19日在推特發文表示，在俄羅斯於頓巴斯地區（Donbas）發起新的攻勢後，他已與烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）通過電話，表達他和國防部長奧爾隆格倫（Kajsa Ollongren）對烏國的支持，「荷蘭將向烏克蘭運動包括裝甲車在內的重型物資。」

    澤倫斯基也在推特上感謝荷蘭的支持，「呂特首相獲悉頓巴斯局勢惡化，烏克蘭人正盡一切努力阻止侵略者。當和平再次到來時，相信我們將在歐盟共同建立更有質量的關係！」

