助烏抵抗俄軍攻勢 荷蘭首相：將提供裝甲車等重型裝備
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕隨著俄軍轉移戰線至烏克蘭東部地區，各國相繼軍援烏國，荷蘭19日也宣布將向烏克蘭運送更多重型裝備和武器，包括裝甲車。
荷蘭首相呂特（Mark Rutte）19日在推特發文表示，在俄羅斯於頓巴斯地區（Donbas）發起新的攻勢後，他已與烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）通過電話，表達他和國防部長奧爾隆格倫（Kajsa Ollongren）對烏國的支持，「荷蘭將向烏克蘭運動包括裝甲車在內的重型物資。」
澤倫斯基也在推特上感謝荷蘭的支持，「呂特首相獲悉頓巴斯局勢惡化，烏克蘭人正盡一切努力阻止侵略者。當和平再次到來時，相信我們將在歐盟共同建立更有質量的關係！」
????: In a call with @ZelenskyyUa the @DefensieMin and I expressed our support as Russia begins a renewed offensive. ???????? will be sending heavier materiel to ????????, including armoured vehicles. Along with allies, we are looking into supplying additional heavy materiel.— Mark Rutte （@MinPres） April 19, 2022
Continued dialogue with ???????? PM Mark Rutte @MinPres. Informed about the aggravation of the situation in Donbas. Ukrainians are doing everything to stop the aggressor. Grateful for supporting ????????. When peace is restored we'll build ????????-???????? relations of a new quality together in the EU!— Володимир Зеленський （@ZelenskyyUa） April 19, 2022