助烏抵抗俄軍攻勢 荷蘭首相：將提供裝甲車等重型裝備

2022/04/20 00:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕隨著俄軍轉移戰線至烏克蘭東部地區，各國相繼軍援烏國，荷蘭19日也宣布將向烏克蘭運送更多重型裝備和武器，包括裝甲車。

荷蘭首相呂特（Mark Rutte）19日在推特發文表示，在俄羅斯於頓巴斯地區（Donbas）發起新的攻勢後，他已與烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）通過電話，表達他和國防部長奧爾隆格倫（Kajsa Ollongren）對烏國的支持，「荷蘭將向烏克蘭運動包括裝甲車在內的重型物資。」

澤倫斯基也在推特上感謝荷蘭的支持，「呂特首相獲悉頓巴斯局勢惡化，烏克蘭人正盡一切努力阻止侵略者。當和平再次到來時，相信我們將在歐盟共同建立更有質量的關係！」

????: In a call with @ZelenskyyUa the @DefensieMin and I expressed our support as Russia begins a renewed offensive. ???????? will be sending heavier materiel to ????????, including armoured vehicles. Along with allies, we are looking into supplying additional heavy materiel.

Continued dialogue with ???????? PM Mark Rutte @MinPres. Informed about the aggravation of the situation in Donbas. Ukrainians are doing everything to stop the aggressor. Grateful for supporting ????????. When peace is restored we'll build ????????-???????? relations of a new quality together in the EU!