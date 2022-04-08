助烏克蘭抗俄 斯洛伐克宣布提供S-300防空系統

2022/04/08 20:22

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕斯洛伐克今（8）日宣布，將提供一套俄系S-300防空飛彈系統給正遭受俄羅斯侵略的鄰國烏克蘭。

斯洛伐克總理黑格爾（Eduard Heger）今日稍早在推特上宣布了這項消息，他同時表示，「烏克蘭是個勇敢的國家，保衛了自身與我們的主權。我們有義務協助，更別說是對俄軍入侵造成的人命傷亡袖手旁觀。」

根據斯洛伐克媒體TVNOVINY.sk的說法，斯洛伐克軍方兩天前就秘密展開了運輸行動，這套S-300目前已抵達烏克蘭領土。

I would like to confirm that #Slovakia has provided #Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. #Ukrainian nation is #bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under #Russia’s agression.