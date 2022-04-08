為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    助烏克蘭抗俄 斯洛伐克宣布提供S-300防空系統

    斯洛伐克今日宣布捐贈一套S-300防空飛彈系統給烏克蘭。圖為俄羅斯於2018年軍事博覽會時對外展示的S-300。（彭博）

    2022/04/08 20:22

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕斯洛伐克今（8）日宣布，將提供一套俄系S-300防空飛彈系統給正遭受俄羅斯侵略的鄰國烏克蘭。

    斯洛伐克總理黑格爾（Eduard Heger）今日稍早在推特上宣布了這項消息，他同時表示，「烏克蘭是個勇敢的國家，保衛了自身與我們的主權。我們有義務協助，更別說是對俄軍入侵造成的人命傷亡袖手旁觀。」

    根據斯洛伐克媒體TVNOVINY.sk的說法，斯洛伐克軍方兩天前就秘密展開了運輸行動，這套S-300目前已抵達烏克蘭領土。

