    打法捉襟見肘！美智庫新戰報：俄軍21日並未取得「重大進展」

    ISW公布截至烏克蘭時間3月21日止，俄烏戰事的最新情勢。（圖擷取自@TheStudyofWar官方推特）

    2022/03/22 13:23

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄軍進犯烏克蘭邁入第27日，兩國在「去納粹化」、「去軍事化」議題談判中，尚未取得共識，先前的英國情報曾指，儘管俄軍仍持續在烏國境內轟炸，但遭遇軍備短缺、軍心渙散等問題，打法捉襟見肘，而美國智庫指出，俄軍21日並未在戰事中取得任何重大進展。

    據英媒《天空新聞》報導，美國華府智庫戰爭研究所（ISW，Institute for the Study of War）22日指出，俄軍在21日的進攻中，並未對烏國東北部發起任何進攻行動，僅持續砲襲首都基輔（Kyiv）。

    ISW指出，俄軍持續從南部港口城市馬立波（Mariupol）以東及以西的地方，對市內的基礎民用設施，執行攻擊行動。

    烏克蘭武裝部隊總參謀部（The Ukrainian General Staff）21日首次透露，俄國正部署支援軍隊來指揮作戰行動，同時透露其將從中央軍區（Central Military District）、東部軍區（Eastern Military District）調派預備役士兵。

    南部港口城市馬立波的最新戰情圖。（圖擷取自@TheStudyofWar官方推特）

    首都基輔的最新戰情圖。（圖擷取自@TheStudyofWar官方推特）

