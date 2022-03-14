首位女性獲封「烏克蘭英雄」殊榮 女軍醫砲火中救同袍戰死

2022/03/14 20:45

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭奮力抵抗俄羅斯的入侵，已有不少英勇官兵為國犧牲，其中女醫療中士德魯索娃（Inna Derusova）在俄國入侵首日（2月24日）不幸戰死，烏國總統澤倫斯基13日追授她「烏克蘭英雄」稱號，也是烏國首位獲得此殊榮的女性。

綜合外媒報導，澤倫斯基13日公開表彰為國戰死的106名烏國士兵，並授予17名官兵烏克蘭人民最高榮譽「金星勳章」，並封為「烏克蘭英雄」，其中包含一名女醫療中士德魯索娃。

請繼續往下閱讀...

報導指出，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭首日（2月24日），在烏克蘭東北方蘇梅市（Sumy）奧赫蒂爾卡市（Okhtyrka）擔任野戰醫生的德魯索娃，冒著生命危險在砲火中救出10多名同袍，同日遭俄軍砲擊陣亡，而她也成為烏克蘭首位獲得「烏克蘭英雄」殊榮的女性。

澤倫斯基在簽署追封命令時表示，「永恆記憶所有為國冒著生命危險、並為國獻出生命的人」。

Сombat medic Inna Derusova was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of #Ukraine . Risking her own life, she saved more than 10 Ukrainian servicemen. She died from #Russian artillery shelling in #Okhtyrka , Sumy region. Memory eternal ????️ Heroes do not die! pic.twitter.com/GS3Bw6xmSv

This is Sergeant Inna Derusova, a senior combat medic. Since Feb. 24, she had been conducting her duties in the area of Okhtyrka in Sumy region, saving more then 10 servicemembers while risking her own life. She was killed in the line of duty by enemy artillery. pic.twitter.com/1vwJ9PrWeb