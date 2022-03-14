為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    首位女性獲封「烏克蘭英雄」殊榮 女軍醫砲火中救同袍戰死

    烏克蘭女醫療中士德魯索娃（見圖）在俄國入侵首日不幸戰死，烏國總統澤倫斯基13日追授她「烏克蘭英雄」稱號，也是烏國首位獲得此殊榮的女性。（圖取自推特）

    烏克蘭女醫療中士德魯索娃（見圖）在俄國入侵首日不幸戰死，烏國總統澤倫斯基13日追授她「烏克蘭英雄」稱號，也是烏國首位獲得此殊榮的女性。（圖取自推特）

    2022/03/14 20:45

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭奮力抵抗俄羅斯的入侵，已有不少英勇官兵為國犧牲，其中女醫療中士德魯索娃（Inna Derusova）在俄國入侵首日（2月24日）不幸戰死，烏國總統澤倫斯基13日追授她「烏克蘭英雄」稱號，也是烏國首位獲得此殊榮的女性。

    綜合外媒報導，澤倫斯基13日公開表彰為國戰死的106名烏國士兵，並授予17名官兵烏克蘭人民最高榮譽「金星勳章」，並封為「烏克蘭英雄」，其中包含一名女醫療中士德魯索娃。

    報導指出，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭首日（2月24日），在烏克蘭東北方蘇梅市（Sumy）奧赫蒂爾卡市（Okhtyrka）擔任野戰醫生的德魯索娃，冒著生命危險在砲火中救出10多名同袍，同日遭俄軍砲擊陣亡，而她也成為烏克蘭首位獲得「烏克蘭英雄」殊榮的女性。

    澤倫斯基在簽署追封命令時表示，「永恆記憶所有為國冒著生命危險、並為國獻出生命的人」。

