    台鐵出軌》太魯閣號傳36人無生命跡象！外媒發快訊報導

    2021/04/02 12:45

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕台鐵408次太魯閣號2日上午發生重大事故，列車經過清水隧道時疑似撞上工程車，導致列車出軌，其中5到8節車廂嚴重變形，搶救工作困難，目前不少外媒紛紛搶發快訊報導此事，網友也紛紛直喊可怕，並為眾人祈禱。

    法國最大通訊社《法新社》1小時前報導此事，提到「台灣火車出軌」、「疑似4人死亡」，隨後不斷更新指出，「在連假開始時，一列擁擠的列車在一條隧道發生出軌事故，目前至少4名乘客死亡，數十人受傷，蔡總統下令醫院為大規模傷亡事件做準備」、「疑似有36人死亡」。

    《美聯社》也報導指出，「台灣東部發生火車出軌事故，可能導致人員受傷甚至死亡，目前救援工作持續進行中」。

    根據本報報導，台鐵408車次太魯閣號，今早7時11分自樹林火車站出發後，原預計9點39分抵達花蓮火車站，沒想到在花蓮秀林鄉的清水隧道發生出軌事故，共有2車廂出軌，部分車廂傾斜倒在山洞內，5到8節車廂嚴重變形，造成搶救工作困難，根據鐵路警察局稍早通報，現場約36人失去生命跡象，72人受困，現場救援工作持續進行中。

