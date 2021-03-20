為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    仇亞情緒不減 韓星、遊戲廠商呼籲停止仇恨

    3月4日，美國加州一個亞裔社區於芳泉谷運動公園（Fountain Valley Sports Park），發起Stop Asian Hate活動（停止仇視亞洲人）。（法新社）

    3月4日，美國加州一個亞裔社區於芳泉谷運動公園（Fountain Valley Sports Park），發起Stop Asian Hate活動（停止仇視亞洲人）。（法新社）

    2021/03/20 00:35

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕自從中國爆發武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情，美國各地民眾仇亞情緒未見減少的跡象，18日更爆發美國亞特蘭大槍擊案，據了解有6人是亞裔女性，引起亞裔人士的恐慌。對此，除了韓星呼籲停止仇視亞洲人，連遊戲廠商都加入行列。

    綜合外媒報導，Super Junior始源、女星秀賢等韓星日前在IG參與#StopAsianHate（停止仇視亞洲人）聲援活動，如今，許多遊戲廠商也加入聲援行列中。包含首先發聲的萬代南夢宮北美分部，還有PlayStation、Ubisoft、Bethesda，皆呼籲世界停止種族仇恨的行為。

    萬代南夢宮北美分部邀請粉絲加入#StopAsianHate行列；Ubisoft則是譴責歧視與惡意攻擊亞裔美國人與亞洲人種族的行為；PlayStation為此不滿對亞裔人士與亞洲人的歧視，並稱應採取反制行動；Bethesda呼籲停止任何形式的種族歧視。

    美國總統拜登日前也出面呼籲停止這樣的犯罪行為，譴責歧視與攻擊行為是「惡毒的仇恨犯罪」，並稱此舉非美國人的作風，必須立刻停止；前總統歐巴馬也一同呼籲仇亞暴力必須終止，並再次強調適當管制槍枝的重要性。

    相關新聞請見︰

    「武漢肺炎專區」請點此，更多相關訊息，帶您第一手掌握。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    武漢肺炎》巴黎再下封鎖令 市民爭先恐後逃離
    2021/03/19 21:59

    武漢肺炎》巴黎再下封鎖令 市民爭先恐後逃離
    蘇貞昌願帶頭接種疫苗 主動要求施打
    2021/03/19 20:47

    蘇貞昌願帶頭接種疫苗 主動要求施打

    田園透天別墅 閱讀翡冷翠8
    安定民心 陳時中：我會帶頭接種疫苗
    2021/03/19 19:26

    安定民心 陳時中：我會帶頭接種疫苗
    陳時中宣布：AZ疫苗22日開始接種
    2021/03/19 19:14

    陳時中宣布：AZ疫苗22日開始接種

    4月油桐花登場！華城喜迎「五月雪」
    雲林第一批疫苗抵達 待指揮中心一聲令下即可開打
    2021/03/19 18:52

    雲林第一批疫苗抵達 待指揮中心一聲令下即可開打
    歐巴馬呼籲「終結仇恨亞裔」 再提管制槍枝
    2021/03/18 14:46

    歐巴馬呼籲「終結仇恨亞裔」 再提管制槍枝
    國際今日熱門
    武漢肺炎》歐盟藥品管理局：AZ疫苗安全有效、利多於弊
    2021/03/19 06:49

    武漢肺炎》歐盟藥品管理局：AZ疫苗安全有效、利多於弊

    義大利總理：19日起恢復施打AZ疫苗
    2021/03/19 03:00

    義大利總理：19日起恢復施打AZ疫苗

    北韓無核化 美韓列優先事項
    2021/03/19 05:30

    北韓無核化 美韓列優先事項

    拜登脫口普廷劊子手 俄暴怒召回大使
    2021/03/19 05:30

    拜登脫口普廷劊子手 俄暴怒召回大使

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播