仇亞情緒不減 韓星、遊戲廠商呼籲停止仇恨

3月4日，美國加州一個亞裔社區於芳泉谷運動公園（Fountain Valley Sports Park），發起Stop Asian Hate活動（停止仇視亞洲人）。（法新社）

2021/03/20 00:35

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕自從中國爆發武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情，美國各地民眾仇亞情緒未見減少的跡象，18日更爆發美國亞特蘭大槍擊案，據了解有6人是亞裔女性，引起亞裔人士的恐慌。對此，除了韓星呼籲停止仇視亞洲人，連遊戲廠商都加入行列。

綜合外媒報導，Super Junior始源、女星秀賢等韓星日前在IG參與#StopAsianHate（停止仇視亞洲人）聲援活動，如今，許多遊戲廠商也加入聲援行列中。包含首先發聲的萬代南夢宮北美分部，還有PlayStation、Ubisoft、Bethesda，皆呼籲世界停止種族仇恨的行為。

請繼續往下閱讀...

萬代南夢宮北美分部邀請粉絲加入#StopAsianHate行列；Ubisoft則是譴責歧視與惡意攻擊亞裔美國人與亞洲人種族的行為；PlayStation為此不滿對亞裔人士與亞洲人的歧視，並稱應採取反制行動；Bethesda呼籲停止任何形式的種族歧視。

美國總統拜登日前也出面呼籲停止這樣的犯罪行為，譴責歧視與攻擊行為是「惡毒的仇恨犯罪」，並稱此舉非美國人的作風，必須立刻停止；前總統歐巴馬也一同呼籲仇亞暴力必須終止，並再次強調適當管制槍枝的重要性。

As a company based in Japan, the recent rise in anti-Asian hate has truly hit home for our employees.



We always appreciate support from our fans and we now ask for your support to #StopAsianHate and fight the rise in hate crimes committed against people of Asian descent. pic.twitter.com/QlUUryZZfx — Bandai Namco US （@BandaiNamcoUS） March 16, 2021

We are troubled by a recent pattern of violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It’s time to take action.



SIE is making a donation to Stop AAPI Hate, and we hope you can too. Learn how you can help here: https://t.co/vVdvczmgme — PlayStation （@PlayStation） March 17, 2021

Ubisoft condemns the horrific racist and xenophobic attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. We stand in solidarity with our teams, community and players to #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate. pic.twitter.com/FeTBO6D5WT — Ubisoft San Francisco （@UbisoftStudioSF） March 17, 2021

Violence and hatred against Asians has no place in the world. Bethesda rejects racism in all forms and stands in solidarity with our Asian employees and the AAPI community. We will continue efforts within our organization and communities to help drive change. #StopAsianHate — Bethesda （@bethesda） March 17, 2021

相關新聞請見︰

「武漢肺炎專區」請點此，更多相關訊息，帶您第一手掌握。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法