愛琴海強震！希臘總理與土耳其總統通話：這時候我們需要團結

2020/10/30

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕愛琴海地區今日發生規模7.0強震，重創土耳其、希臘，多棟建物倒塌，目前詳細死傷人數尚在統計之中。希臘總理米佐塔基斯（Alexis Tsipras）在推特表示，他已與土耳其總統艾多根（Recep Tayyip Erdoğan）通話，無論兩人有何分歧，此時應該攜手團結。

米佐塔基斯今日在推特PO文表示，已和艾多根通話，向地震造成兩國慘通的生命傷亡哀悼，「無論我們有什麼分歧，這時候我們都需要團結起來」。

希臘與土耳其在東地中海為了海域邊界問題而劍拔弩張，不過近來雙方有意讓局勢降溫，紛紛表態願意進行會商。

