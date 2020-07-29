武漢肺炎》拍過最令人心碎的照片 印尼新聞攝影師向醫護致敬
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）至今仍在全球肆虐，已超過1670萬人確診，造成超過65萬人死亡，其中印尼的疫情仍持續延燒，並造成近5000人死亡；而近期印尼瘋傳一張怵目驚心的照片，有位印尼的新聞攝影師拍下一張因疫情去世，遺體被塑膠模緊緊包裹住進行防疫處理後，放在病床上的照片，攝影師坦言「這是自己拍過最令人心碎、最恐懼的照片。」
根據來自印尼的新聞工作者約書亞·伊萬達（Joshua Irwandi）在IG上表示，當他當下在拍這張照片時，想到發生在這人身上的事，可能發生在自己所愛的人身上，也可能發生在我們愛的人身上。
伊萬達指出，自己親眼目睹在第一線的醫護人員是如何冒著生命危險去拯救大眾的生命，「他們才是真正的英雄」，大家唯一可以幫到他們的就是遵照他們的指示防疫，希望能透過這張照片，提醒大家不要輕忽病毒的危險，不可掉以輕心。
這張照片將刊登在2020年8月最新一期的《國家地理雜誌》（Natgeo），伊萬達也希望將這張照片獻給所有醫護人員，以感謝他們無私的奉獻。
目前印尼已累計確診10萬2051人，造成4901人死亡。
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
