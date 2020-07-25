4年來形影不離！攝影師捕捉黑豹、花豹夫妻罕見畫面
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕印度一位攝影師捕捉到一對黑豹、花豹夫妻炯炯有神盯著鏡頭的罕見照片，近日PO出，引發迴響。攝影師指出，兩隻豹4年來形影不離。從2014年他就開始搜尋其中黑豹的身影。為了拍攝到珍貴畫面，他這次蹲點了6天，終於成功拍到。
31歲的野生動物攝影師密頓（Mithun H）日前在IG上PO出花豹夫妻一起望向鏡頭的照片，將照片命名為「永恆愛侶」。密頓說，自從2014年開始，他一直在找尋棲息在卡比尼森林（Kabini Forest）黑豹薩亞（Saaya）的身影，他也透露，薩亞和雌花豹克麗奧佩脫拉（Cleopatra）無論何時都形影不離，已經持續4年之久。
請繼續往下閱讀...
密頓說，花豹通常是由雄性求偶接近雌性，然而這對花豹卻是由克麗奧佩脫拉先接近薩亞。他也說，這張照片是在一個冬天的早晨拍下，在此之前，他已經在同一個點蹲點6天，過程中，他一直能聽到兩隻豹在樹叢發出的聲音，但因為能見度有限，看不到牠們。
密頓照片PO出後引發迴響，國外媒體也紛紛報導此事。過去，密頓也曾與《國家地理頻道》合拍紀錄片《真正的黑豹（The Real Black Panther）》。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
The Eternal Couple . Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold. The forest comes alive as they trot nonchalantly in his fabled kingdom. Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed. . This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight. . #kabini #love #leopard #nikon #wild #Natgeo #mithunhphotography #instagood #instadaily #jungle #bigcat #forest #wildlifephotography #nature #wildlife #blackpanther #melanistic #therealblackpanther #thebisonresort