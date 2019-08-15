恐怖組織也尷尬了！ IS成員宣誓效忠竟被「牠」打斷
最近1段「伊斯蘭國」（ISIS）成員的宣誓影片被公開，影片中原本相當肅穆正經的宣誓，意外遭到附近的鳥叫聲頻頻打斷，讓宣誓者尷尬到忘詞。（圖擷取自Elisabeth Kendall推特）

2019-08-15 23:49

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕冷血無情的恐怖組織也有尷尬到讓人發笑的時候！恐怖組織「開打」（Al-Qaeda）最近公開了一段「伊斯蘭國」（ISIS）成員的宣誓影片，影片中原本相當肅穆正經的宣誓，意外遭附近的鳥叫聲頻頻打斷，讓宣誓者尷尬到忘詞。

綜合外電報導，恐怖組織「開打」最近公開了一則對手「伊斯蘭國」的聖戰誓言影片，影片中一名ISIS領導人在錄製對組織宣誓效忠的言詞，沒想到卻頻頻遭畫面外的鳥叫聲打斷，讓他不斷忘詞，不知該如何繼續講下去，場面相當尷尬。

外媒指出，這段影像錄製於2017年，當時ISIS仍占有不少伊拉克與敘利亞的土地，勢力不小，恐怖組織「開打」如今會公布這段影片，則是為了嘲笑對手ISIS。

