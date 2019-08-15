恐怖組織也尷尬了！ IS成員宣誓效忠竟被「牠」打斷

2019-08-15 23:49

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕冷血無情的恐怖組織也有尷尬到讓人發笑的時候！恐怖組織「開打」（Al-Qaeda）最近公開了一段「伊斯蘭國」（ISIS）成員的宣誓影片，影片中原本相當肅穆正經的宣誓，意外遭附近的鳥叫聲頻頻打斷，讓宣誓者尷尬到忘詞。

綜合外電報導，恐怖組織「開打」最近公開了一則對手「伊斯蘭國」的聖戰誓言影片，影片中一名ISIS領導人在錄製對組織宣誓效忠的言詞，沒想到卻頻頻遭畫面外的鳥叫聲打斷，讓他不斷忘詞，不知該如何繼續講下去，場面相當尷尬。

外媒指出，這段影像錄製於2017年，當時ISIS仍占有不少伊拉克與敘利亞的土地，勢力不小，恐怖組織「開打」如今會公布這段影片，則是為了嘲笑對手ISIS。

#ISIS #Yemen thwarted by loudly squawking bird:



Heroic bird relentlessly drowns out ISIS-Y's attempt to renew allegiance to the caliph. Leader's feeble memory adds to the woes... These bodged "takes" didn't make it into the official video of this solemn event, released end July pic.twitter.com/8w7sp79LcL