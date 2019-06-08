大霧來襲！雪梨全城變「仙境」歌劇院像浮在空中

2019-06-08 19:36

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕澳洲雪梨今（8日）早遭到濃霧侵襲，部分地區能見度僅剩幾百公尺，機場也因為能見度太低受到影響，導致航班延誤。不過當地居民、媒體也紛紛在社群網站分享在濃霧中若隱若現的城市市容，讓不少網友表示「其實還滿美的」。

雪梨今日上午彌漫在濃濃白霧中，不少當地網友都在推特上分享包括雪梨歌劇院、雪梨港灣大橋等知名地標融入霧中，就像浮在空中、如仙境般的魔幻景色。對此，網友也紛紛留言表示「這好美，好棒的景色」、「這樣更難找到尼莫了」、「哇！超美的」。

儘管該場濃霧在中午前就已經散去，但還是造成交通問題。機場發言人就表示，國際航線因為這場濃霧，平均延誤了30分鐘，國內航線更因此延誤1到2小時，直到下午才陸續恢復。

Fog blanketing Sydney is causing commuter chaos this morning with a handful of Qantas, Virgin Australia and Tigerair flights in and out of the city delayed, cancelled or rerouted. https://t.co/aL4dMO5M1j pic.twitter.com/TuYzWC17Bj — news.com.au （@newscomauHQ） June 8, 2019

Sydney drivers are being warned to be careful on the roads after a dense fog blanketed the city on Saturday morning.https://t.co/cs2pOZlLaW — Sky News Australia （@SkyNewsAust） June 8, 2019

Flight delays of up to two hours as Sydney hit by blanket of fog https://t.co/cVYLTIwp8D pic.twitter.com/IpFneq6PJ7 — Susan Chaffin （@SusanChaffin6） June 7, 2019

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法