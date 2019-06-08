大霧來襲！雪梨全城變「仙境」歌劇院像浮在空中
澳洲雪梨今（8日）早遭到濃霧侵襲，部分地區能見度僅剩幾百公尺。（擷取自「7NEWS Sydney」推特影片）

2019-06-08 19:36

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕澳洲雪梨今（8日）早遭到濃霧侵襲，部分地區能見度僅剩幾百公尺，機場也因為能見度太低受到影響，導致航班延誤。不過當地居民、媒體也紛紛在社群網站分享在濃霧中若隱若現的城市市容，讓不少網友表示「其實還滿美的」。

雪梨今日上午彌漫在濃濃白霧中，不少當地網友都在推特上分享包括雪梨歌劇院、雪梨港灣大橋等知名地標融入霧中，就像浮在空中、如仙境般的魔幻景色。對此，網友也紛紛留言表示「這好美，好棒的景色」、「這樣更難找到尼莫了」、「哇！超美的」。

儘管該場濃霧在中午前就已經散去，但還是造成交通問題。機場發言人就表示，國際航線因為這場濃霧，平均延誤了30分鐘，國內航線更因此延誤1到2小時，直到下午才陸續恢復。

  • 雪梨港灣大橋宛如被濃霧吞噬。（擷取自「Liani Solari」推特）

