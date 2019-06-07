瑞典驚傳大爆炸！整排公寓窗戶、陽台炸飛 目前傷亡不明

2019-06-07 17:19

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕瑞典林雪坪（Linköping）市中心今（7）日傳出大爆炸，不少網友在推特上傳現場照片，畫面怵目驚心。目前已經有大量救護車趕往現場，傷亡人數暫時還不清楚。

根據外媒報導，警方目前尚不了解爆炸的原因，目前也沒有估算出傷亡人數。警方懷疑可能是一起犯罪行為，但也不排除是意外事故。

目前不少網友在推特上傳現場照片，只見公寓陽台幾乎全毀，窗戶也全都炸裂。一名國外記者也忍不住表示「現場就如同戰區一般」。

#Suede On rapporte une explosion massive dans le centre de #Linköping qui a détruit les façades des bâtiments et fait exploser les fenêtres. Le premiers rapports ne font état que de blessures légères alors que 14 ambulances ont été dépêchées sur les lieux. #Sweden pic.twitter.com/cjtUNbWIVz

Massive explosion in central Linköping, Sweden destroys building facades and blows out windows. Reports of light injuries & 14 ambulances on the scene. https://t.co/2XDBKnoeOj pic.twitter.com/O3NsitLeeD