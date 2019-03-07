療癒！ 超古椎監工 讓洗窗工人笑呵呵

View this post on Instagram

14/02/2019 Happy Thursday! ・ Happy Valentine’s Day! On this special day, I’m sending you this sweet video instead of chocolates????????????‍♂️ Love is everything! ・ ・ バレンタインデーなので ギネピムと窓拭きおじさんとのチューシーンを まとめてみました！ 結構多い。笑 最後も一応おじさんです。 それでは皆さま 素敵なバレンタインデーをお過ごし下さい♡ ・ ・ #ギネスくん #ピムスくん #愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん