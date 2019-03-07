療癒！ 超古椎監工 讓洗窗工人笑呵呵

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕每隻喵星人都有特殊的癖好，這隻喵星人從小最喜歡的就是窗外的洗窗工人，只要洗窗工人出現他就會非常興奮，時常將洗窗工具當成逗貓棒隨之起舞，並常常在高空中玩起親親，逗趣的模樣讓網友笑得闔不攏嘴。
該名飼主的IG帳號常常分享家中貓咪的生活，其中有隻叫Guinness的黑貓最喜歡與洗窗工人一起玩樂，常常追著洗窗工具東奔西跑，還會與不同的工人玩起親親遊戲，從影片中可以看到每個工人都玩得不亦樂乎。
每次有關Guinness的影片上傳後都會引起網友們的瘋傳，也有許多人留言「這家的窗戶一定特別乾淨！」、「專業監工」、「我一定每天都志願來洗這戶」、「這一戶一定洗特別久」
14/02/2019 Happy Thursday! ・ Happy Valentine’s Day! On this special day, I’m sending you this sweet video instead of chocolates????????????♂️ Love is everything! ・ ・ バレンタインデーなので ギネピムと窓拭きおじさんとのチューシーンを まとめてみました！ 結構多い。笑 最後も一応おじさんです。 それでは皆さま 素敵なバレンタインデーをお過ごし下さい♡ ・ ・ #ギネスくん #ピムスくん #愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん
10/02/2018 Happy #Caturday ! ・ Early morning cleaning of the bedroom window – left-hand side????♂️ Of the videos posted so far, this is possibly Guinness at his most excitable! With light steps, it’s a hop, skip and a jump for Guinness to chase the wiper???????????? Meanwhile, Pimms is merely trying not to get in Guinness’s way???? ・ To see the full version, please check out my #YouTube channel! （link on BIO） 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ④③」 https://youtu.be/nKvYT3Qrg3w ・ I will post the right-hand window view of the window cleaning tomorrow. Have a nice weekend! ・ ・ 引き続きベッドルームの窓拭き動画です。 今日は左側の窓拭きをpost。 もしかしたら今までで1番#ギネスくん の動きが激しいかもしれない???? カエル跳びみたいな動きで何往復もしてて、合宿かと思いました。笑 途中で側に行ったけど、ギネスの勢いに焦って戻って来る#ピムスくん にも注目してみて下さい♬ ・ フルバージョンは右側の窓拭き動画も含めYouTube へアップしております。 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ④③」 https://youtu.be/nKvYT3Qrg3w ・ トップページから直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい♬ それでは素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #日々 #暮らし#にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #gingercat #茶トラ #猫動画 #ねことの暮らし #ほっこり
22/04/2018 Happy Sunday! ・ Following on from the last video, here is window cleaning activity from the bedroom windows. ・ First, the left-hand side. Keen on seeing his window-cleaning friend, Guinness looks enthusiastic and tries to jump on and touch the cleaning equipment used. Meanwhile, somewhere, Pimms is asleep. ・ Then an hour later, he drop down from the right-hand side. ・ Even more so, Guinness displays a lot of excitement and enjoyment. And judging from the guy’s face, he too look like he is having fun. ・ And then finally as if he knew he were missing out on the action, Pimms shows up. Together with Guinness they appear to be having fun playing with the wiper and his hands. ・ To see the full version, please check out my YouTube channel! （link on BIO） 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ④⑥、④⑦」 ・ ・ ひとつ前の投稿に続き、 今度はベッドルームの窓拭き風景です。 いつも通り左右の窓を分けてお掃除してくれました。 はじめは左の窓からお掃除でしたが、朝ごはん完食のピム丸は撮影してる私の後ろで寝たまま起き上がりもしませんでした。笑 後半右の窓拭きでは、おじさんがワイパーをパタパタ動かす新たな遊びを導入し、虜になったギネスは大興奮！ 大ジャンプや横跳び、ピム丸とおじさんの間に割って入るなど楽しそうでした♬ ・ フルバージョンはYouTube へアップしております。 「愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ④⑥、④⑦」 ・ ブログに今回の窓拭きを振り返ってますので、よろしければご覧ください♬ トップページからアクセス出来ます。 それでは引き続き素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #ギネスくん #ピムスくん #日々 #暮らし#にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #gingercat #茶トラ #猫動画 #tabbycat #friends #friendship #ねことの暮らし #癒し #ほっこり
