大年初二 祝融光顧沙鹿某食材行

〔記者歐素美／台中報導〕台中市沙鹿區大同街一家食材行，今天凌晨1點多發生火災，民眾發現店家冒煙，趕緊打119報案，台中市消防局獲報立即動員人車到場灌救，很快撲滅火勢，詳細火災原因有待進一步調查釐清。今天凌晨1點08分，台中市消防局獲報指稱，沙鹿區大同街有店家起火，消防人員到場發現為一家南北食材行發生火災，消防人員很快撲滅火勢，幸未有人員受困受傷。