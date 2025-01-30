為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　社會

    大年初二 祝融光顧沙鹿某食材行

    台中沙鹿大同街一家食材行深夜發生火災，消防人員獲報到場救災。（民眾提供）

    台中沙鹿大同街一家食材行深夜發生火災，消防人員獲報到場救災。（民眾提供）

    2025/01/30 09:11

    〔記者歐素美／台中報導〕台中市沙鹿區大同街一家食材行，今天凌晨1點多發生火災，民眾發現店家冒煙，趕緊打119報案，台中市消防局獲報立即動員人車到場灌救，很快撲滅火勢，詳細火災原因有待進一步調查釐清。

    今天凌晨1點08分，台中市消防局獲報指稱，沙鹿區大同街有店家起火，消防人員到場發現為一家南北食材行發生火災，消防人員很快撲滅火勢，幸未有人員受困受傷。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    社會今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播