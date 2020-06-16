捍衛「民主台灣」！ 美防長提2大挑戰威脅印太區域
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國國防部長艾斯培（Mark Esper）15日推文表示，美方將繼續與日本、南韓、紐西蘭、東南亞與太平洋島國建立更緊密關係，並維持對「民主台灣」承諾。
艾斯培15日在推特上連發4篇推文，表態美國對印太區域的重視，並轉貼他在新加坡《海峽時報》（The Straits Times） 的投書，強調在武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）和中共的挑戰下，美方將致力與區域盟友及合作夥伴建立更緊密安全關係。
請繼續往下閱讀...
艾斯培推文指出，「夥伴關係：我們持續與日本、南韓、紐西蘭、泰國、澳洲、菲律賓、東帝汶、巴布亞紐幾內亞、斐濟、東加王國與其他太平洋島國建立更緊密關係，維持對民主台灣承諾。」
艾斯培還說，「連結更緊密的印太區域：我們在該地區共享的價值觀，將我們聯繫在一起，使我們更強大，並維護和平與繁榮。」
相關連結：
Partnerships: we continue to build closer relationships with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and other Pacific Island nations. We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/mfG2jSJ5IJ— @EsperDoD （@EsperDoD） June 15, 2020
As an Indo-Pacific nation, the #USA is investing in preparedness, strengthening partnerships, and promoting a more networked region. https://t.co/nZNvCsWwPZ— @EsperDoD （@EsperDoD） June 15, 2020
A more networked Indo-Pacific region: the values we share across the region bind us together, make us stronger and preserve peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/GHbFlRAyTy— @EsperDoD （@EsperDoD） June 15, 2020
Preparedness: the R&D budget is the largest in @DeptofDefense history. Hypersonics, 5G, AI, and other platforms are critical to the Indo-Pacific theatre. pic.twitter.com/U72bXdfHOW— @EsperDoD （@EsperDoD） June 15, 2020