為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　政治

捍衛「民主台灣」！ 美防長提2大挑戰威脅印太區域

美國國防部長艾斯培（Mark Esper）。（路透資料照）

美國國防部長艾斯培（Mark Esper）。（路透資料照）

2020-06-16 06:48:33

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國國防部長艾斯培（Mark Esper）15日推文表示，美方將繼續與日本、南韓、紐西蘭、東南亞與太平洋島國建立更緊密關係，並維持對「民主台灣」承諾。

艾斯培15日在推特上連發4篇推文，表態美國對印太區域的重視，並轉貼他在新加坡《海峽時報》（The Straits Times） 的投書，強調在武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）和中共的挑戰下，美方將致力與區域盟友及合作夥伴建立更緊密安全關係。

艾斯培推文指出，「夥伴關係：我們持續與日本、南韓、紐西蘭、泰國、澳洲、菲律賓、東帝汶、巴布亞紐幾內亞、斐濟、東加王國與其他太平洋島國建立更緊密關係，維持對民主台灣承諾。」

艾斯培還說，「連結更緊密的印太區域：我們在該地區共享的價值觀，將我們聯繫在一起，使我們更強大，並維護和平與繁榮。」

相關連結：

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
美國務院發起「為台灣推文」 駐UN使團接力：聯合國應對台解禁
2020-05-02 05:46

美國務院發起「為台灣推文」 駐UN使團接力：聯合國應對台解禁
對抗中國威脅 美智庫：美應強化與台灣在印太戰略合作
2019-12-19 13:59

對抗中國威脅 美智庫：美應強化與台灣在印太戰略合作
來自海洋和大地的祝福　守護您的笑容

來自海洋和大地的祝福　守護您的笑容
美國一系列行動力挺台灣！ 華府學者：史無前例
2019-11-01 10:25

美國一系列行動力挺台灣！ 華府學者：史無前例
吳志中：台灣與美日攜手 維護印太區域穩定
2018-03-11 11:50

吳志中：台灣與美日攜手 維護印太區域穩定
榮獲多項國際大獎肯定　泰豐輪胎本業表現亮眼

榮獲多項國際大獎肯定　泰豐輪胎本業表現亮眼
政治今日熱門
2020-06-15 09:20

否認「報復式」...韓粉稱「複製式罷免」 鎖定多名高市議員

2020-06-15 10:16

外交部第4度宣布延長外籍人士停留簽證30天

2020-06-15 10:32

韓粉嗆罷 黃捷反擊：鳳山的「鳳」沒那麼好寫

2020-06-15 10:37

楊式風格》7:40到班、8點晨會 楊明州：公務員36年都這樣

yes123徵才補助

LTN集點大放送

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播