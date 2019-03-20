美國務院東亞局推文柯文哲 比照鄭文燦、林右昌

2019-03-20 10:36

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今天（20日，美國時間19日）是台北市長柯文哲訪美第4天，下午前往美國國務院與代理副助卿史墨客（Hanscom Smith）會晤，而事後國務院東亞局推文貼出史墨客與柯文哲合照，且推文內容與先前相當類似，顯見美方對台地方首長規格一致。

美國國務院東亞暨太平洋事務局推文指出，代理副助卿史墨客（Hanscom Smith）會晤台北市長柯文哲，兩人探討「如何進一步推動美台之間廣泛、緊密且友善的商業和文化關係」。而日前桃園市長鄭文燦與基隆市長林右昌訪美時，東亞局也曾推文發過合照，內容也完全一樣。

柯文哲19日在國務院內拜會的人員包括國務院代理亞太副助卿史墨客、台灣協調處副處長戴德年（Daniel Delk）、美國在台協會（AIT）執行理事羅瑞智（John Norris）。

北市府在聯訪結束後宣稱，柯文哲在國務院拜會的人員為國務院亞太副助卿史墨客（Hanscom Smith）、美國在台協會（AIT）華盛頓總部執行理事羅瑞智（John J. Norris Jr.）、國務院台灣協調處副處長Daniel K.Delk，這樣的層級和鄭文燦相等。

A/DAS Hanscom Smith and #Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je explored ways to further promote the extensive, close, and friendly commercial and cultural relations between the United States and #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/O3ZkrBZWH1 — EAP Bureau （@USAsiaPacific） 2019年3月19日

A/DAS Hanscom Smith and #TaoyuanCity Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan explored ways to further promote the extensive, close, and friendly commercial and cultural relations between the United States and #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/3533Qeq108 — EAP Bureau （@USAsiaPacific） 2019年3月5日

A/DAS Hanscom Smith and #Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang explored ways to further promote the extensive, close, and friendly commercial and cultural relations between the United States and #Taiwan . pic.twitter.com/0CQHcEPuge — EAP Bureau （@USAsiaPacific） 2019年3月13日

