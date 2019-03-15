紐西蘭槍擊案49死 蔡總統推特表哀悼

2019-03-15 16:45

〔記者李欣芳／台北報導〕紐西蘭基督城今天發生恐怖槍擊案，槍手闖入兩間清真寺向正在禱告的穆斯林掃射，紐西蘭警方表示，目前已有至少49人死亡，蔡英文總統今天在推特表示哀悼。

蔡總統說，對於紐西蘭基督城今天發生的大屠殺事件感到相當悲痛。僅向所有罹難者與家屬致意。（I’m utterly saddened by the mass shooting in Christchurch, NewZealand. My thoughts go to the victims & their families.）

