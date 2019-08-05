「利奇馬」颱風持續增強恐襲台！最新模擬路徑圖曝光

2019-08-05 00:33

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今年第9號颱風「利奇馬」有逐漸增強趨勢！目前最新的全球預報系統（GFS）模擬路徑預測圖顯示，颱風中心氣壓可能持續下降，台灣在未來幾天恐均壟罩在它的暴風圈內。

美國氣象機構「AccuWeather」的高級氣象學家傑森．尼科爾斯（Jason Nicholls）在推特指出，颱風「利奇馬」在本週晚些時候可能會影響到台灣、琉球群島，至於對中國、日本、韓國的影響要再晚一些才會看得出來，目前馬里亞納群島附近還有可能生成新的熱帶擾動。

美國佛州大學（FSU）氣象研究生柯丸（Levi Cowan）建立的氣象數據資料網站顯示，颱風「利奇馬」模擬路徑相當分散，未來幾天可能持續朝北轉東北方往日本前進，但過半數預測路徑均顯示，其暴風圈恐壟罩台灣，甚至在中心氣壓持續下降的過程中成為「穿心颱」。

美軍聯合颱風警報中心（JTWC）在「利奇馬」成颱前就已對它發布參考警示，美軍預測的路徑指出，從今（5）日至9日止，「利奇馬」會持續往西北方移動，越過台灣與沖繩之間的海面，台灣將受到颱風吹起的8級風影響；天氣風險公司則預測7日後颱風將開始影響台灣。

傑森．尼科爾斯（Jason Nicholls）推特全文

TS #Lekima （#HannaPH） has formed over the Philippine Sea and could become a typhoon later this week. Storm could impact the Ryukyu Islands of #Japan and #Taiwan late this week. E #China, Japan & South Korea will need to watch for next week into early the week of the 12th. pic.twitter.com/SJeaCdIDx1